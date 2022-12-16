Two-and-a-half square miles of lands are now in the public’s hands as a result of an acquisition by the Bureau of Land Management.
The agency acquired two parcels west of De Beque, 960 and 640 acres in size, from the Latham family in a $1.92 million purchase paid for by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program.
The parcels lie adjacent to the western and northwestern edges of the BLM’s South Shale Ridge Area of Critical Environmental Concern.
One of them also is close to the BLM’s Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range.
“It’s a pretty big acquisition that has come together over the last few years and we’re really happy that we closed on it,” said Greg Wolfgang, Grand Junction field manager for the BLM.
The BLM bought the land working in cooperation with the nonprofit Conservation Fund, which bought it from the Lathams and has now transferred it to the BLM.
“We’re really a matchmaker for landowners and land agencies for conservation goals. We’re really excited to work with the BLM and the landowner here to protect lands that will increase recreation and wildlife habitat,” said Kelly Ingebritson with The Conservation Fund’s Colorado office.
She said the Latham family isn’t commenting on the transaction.
“It was a favorable transaction for everyone,” she said.
Wolfgang said the acquisitions will improve public access to South Shale Ridge and the popular Little Book Cliffs horse-viewing area. He said South Shale Ridge is a scenic area and the Area-Of-Critical-Environmental-Concern designation is in place to protect sensitive plant and animal species there.
The general area is popular for hiking, hunting, mountain biking and scenic drives. Ingebritson described it as Colorado’s “badlands,” with trails and scenery including canyons and “hoodoo” geological formations.
Said Wolfgang, “I think that BLM land up there is a real hidden treasure. We’re happy to consolidate the ownership and be able to expand public access.”
The BLM plans to manage the newly acquired parcels consistent with its current management of adjacent lands. Wolfgang said that under an environmental review conducted in completing the acquisition, the BLM designated about three miles of routes as open to full-sized vehicles. He said that in the future the agency may look at other routes and expanded travel opportunities, but it has no immediate plans for new travel management planning there.
Ingebritson said she thinks the BLM’s acquisition “is a great success by the agency in helping the landowner achieve their goal and (resulting in) more public lands for America. The Land and Water Conservation Fund was vital to making this happen.”
That program is funded by federal revenues from offshore oil and gas development.
A bipartisan bill sponsored by Cory Gardner, then a Republican U.S. senator from Colorado, passed in Congress in 2020 and permanently, fully funded the program at its congressionally authorized amount of $900 million a year. The program is committed to safeguarding natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and providing recreation opportunities for all Americans, the BLM said in a news release on the Latham acquisitions.
Wolfgang said the BLM is continuing to work on another possible local acquisition, in the Kannah Creek area, that also would be funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
It is working in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on that project, which would involve acquiring 480 acres to secure public access to Cheney Reservoir and other public lands on the slopes of the Grand Mesa.