The Bureau of Land Management has acquired a 160-acre private parcel of land along Escalante Creek southwest of Delta, in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, using Land and Water Conservation Fund money.
The land now in public hands includes about a half-mile of the creek. The acquisition occurred with the help of the nonprofit Conservation Fund, which worked with the property’s former owners to find a permanent conservation solution for the land to secure public access, improve recreational opportunities and preserve ecosystem benefits, the BLM said in a news release.
A Conservation Fund fact sheet on the acquisition indicates it’s being made possible with the help of $480,000 in federal fiscal year 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund dollars. The fund derives its revenues from federal offshore oil and gas leasing. It receives $900 million a year in permanent funding because of a bill passed by Congress in 2020.
The Conservation Fund fact sheet says the acquisition is intended to permanently protect what had been a private inholding within the National Conservation Area.
It is accessible by a county road and is southwest and upstream of the Escalante Potholes Recreation Site.
The acquisition will provide new access for camping, fishing and other recreation in a creek corridor also popular for whitewater boating during spring runoff season. The property also provides important wildlife habitat for species such as mule deer and desert bighorn sheep, and protecting it helps protect three sensitive fish species in the creek.
The BLM already has established an area of critical environmental concern, a watchable wildlife area and a special recreation management area on other lands close to the newly acquired land.
“This acquisition in Colorado allows the BLM to permanently protect and enhance the cultural, recreational and wildlife resources in Escalante Canyon for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations,” said Collin Ewing, manager of Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, in the BLM release. “We appreciate our continued partnerships with The Conservation Fund and the local community that allows us to improve equitable access on our public land.”
Paul Felin, a member of the family who owned the land, said in the release, “We are proud to see this land protected for public access and future generations. The property’s portion of Escalante Creek is a wonderful recreation area that our family and friends enjoyed visiting since the 1970s, which the public will now be able to experience going forward under the BLM’s ownership.”
Kelly Ingebritson of The Conservation Fund’s Colorado office said in the release, “Increasing recreational access to the spectacular red-rock canyons in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area is a great addition to the public lands that belong to all of us. We appreciate the leadership of the BLM, Colorado’s congressional delegation, the landowners, and local supporters to protect a strategic treasure on Escalante Creek and in the heart of the National Conservation Area.”
The BLM announced the finalization of the acquisition in a news release that also highlighted its acquisition of more than 35,000 acres of private land southwest of Casper, Wyoming.
That purchase also will unlock public access to more than 40,000 acres of previously inaccessible BLM and state land, the BLM says. The Conservation Fund worked with the Marton family to buy the land, with the help of a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Grant.
Congress then provided funding for the BLM to buy the ranch over several years, with the BLM receiving $21 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund last year to buy the property in its entirety, the BLM said in its release.
“The BLM works hard to provide additional access to previously inaccessible public lands by working with partner organizations like the Conservation Fund and through the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in the release.
“We are so grateful for these partnerships that allow us to conserve and expand access to public lands for many generations to come.”