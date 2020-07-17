A man who has spent recent years working for a federal agency with its eyes on the skies will now be helping the Bureau of Land Management with its on-the-ground task of public lands administration in its new Grand Junction national headquarters.
The agency this week said Matthew Buffington will begin his new job Aug. 6 as assistant director for communications.
Buffington has spent five years with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, most recently serving on a detail as strategic communications adviser to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. He also previously worked a decade in the State Department in a variety of roles, including acting deputy assistant secretary of state for digital strategy and as a Foreign Service officer.
The BLM said in a news release that Buffington has family ties to Montrose and to Orem, Utah. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in public administration from the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
In his new job he will oversee policy development and program oversight for the BLM’s national strategic communications efforts. This includes media, congressional and partner relations, oversight of Freedom of Information Act compliance and Resource Advisory Councils, and regulatory affairs and other functions.
“Matthew Buffington is a dynamic leader with a proven record of developing and implementing effective communications policies and strategies for a wide range of high-profile issues and agencies. He’s also a native of the West with a keen understanding of the unique role the BLM plays in local communities, and we’re excited to have him bring his expertise and perspective to our mission,” William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s acting director and its deputy director for policy and programs, said in the release.
In his latest job Buffington served as a member of NASA’s Office of the Administrator’s leadership team, where he was responsible for developing communications strategies targeted to audiences including the administration, Congress, the National Space Council, the NASA workforce, international partners, and federal, state and local government agencies.
He previously was the strategic communications director at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley in California. In that job he worked with other federal agencies, educational institutions, the media, elected officials and their staffs
He also hosted a weekly science podcast, “NASA in Silicon Valley,” and served on the Mountain View, Calif., Chamber of Commerce.
At the State Department, he served in Washington, Suriname, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
He was a Thomas R. Pickering Graduate Foreign Affairs Fellow and speaks Spanish, French and Haitian Creole.
The BLM recently has been announcing a number of hires and promotions as it works to fully staff up its new Grand Junction headquarters, which it opened at the start of the year.