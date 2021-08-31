The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday plans to gather approximately 783 wild horses from the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area starting Wednesday.
The area, located about 45 miles west of Craig, is home to about 896 wild horses, according to a BLM press release, 946 of which are within the actual Herd Management Area and 150 of which are outside it.
According to the BLM, the appropriate number of wild horses in the area is 163-362.
The emergency gather will be conducted to prevent impacts to wild horses caused by drought and lack of forage in the area, and will also maintain appropriate population size in the area, according to the BLM.
“The BLM is committed to maintaining a healthy wild horse herd on healthy public lands,” said Little Snake Field Office Manager Bruce Sillitoe. “This emergency gather will prevent further deteriorating body condition of the wild horses into the winter due to limited forage resources."
Of the 783 horses expected to be gathered, 50 will be released back into the herd management area, according to the BLM, 25 of which will be mares that have been treated with fertility control.
The horses that are not released will be transported to the BLM facility in Canon City for adoption or sale, according to the BLM.
The gather is expected to last 14-25 days, according to the BLM.