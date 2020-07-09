The Bureau of Land Management is moving forward with the first phase of its project to improve camping facilities and develop new campsites at the North Fruita Desert trailhead on 18 Road.
On Wednesday BLM announced it awarded a $412,625 contract to Grand Junction company GCS for road work and maintenance in the area.
The BLM plans to eventually build 150 new campsites in the North Fruita Desert in addition to the 59 sites currently there. It also plans to create a 19-acre event staging area for mountain bike races and other activities.
“What’s happened, those campsites because there are not enough of them, they’ve kind of expanded with people creating their own,” BLM Colorado Southwest District Public Affairs Specialist Eric Coulter said. “One of the things we’ve identified as a need for some of these areas is more of a staging event center.”
The new campsite project is estimated to cost around $800,000 in total for the new sites, including toilets, picnic tables, fire pits, a new road and a host campground site. The event staging area will cost around $600,000 and will be partly graveled and have vault toilets and a shade shelter.
The first phase will mostly be road and ground work, Coulter said, and will not fully develop new camping sites. He said further phases of the project will depend on available funding, which they will continue to seek.
The work will begin as soon as possible, Coulter said, but a firm time frame has not yet been established as the contract was only recently awarded. Disruption to recreation in the area will be kept to a minimum, he said.
“There will be some temporary inconveniences from the work being done, but it’s not going to close the area down completely for an extended period of time,” Coulter said. “It will most likely be done in sections to have the least impact for recreational users.”