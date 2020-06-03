Bureau of Land Management acting director William Perry Pendley says that with a normal to above-normal wildfire season expected this year, his agency is ready to do its part to safeguard lands and people even amidst a pandemic.
In an interview, Pendley said Tuesday that the agency had good success hiring firefighters for this season despite the COVID-19 outbreak, was able to shift to mostly online training to keep new hires apart for health reasons, and has begun mobilizing crews and resources to states including Colorado to respond to fires while taking steps to minimize the risks of disease transmission.
“We’re prepared, and BLM is ready to run across the country and across the West and Alaska to get the job done,” he said.
Pendley said he knows there’s some concern on the part of governors that the BLM won’t be there to help fight fires due to factors including COVID-19, but that’s not the case. He said firefighting managers and crews calculate risk all the time and are committed to fighting fire while protecting lives.
“This (pandemic) is just an added component to it,” he said.
A May 21 executive order by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis set aside nearly $2.8 million from the state Disaster Emergency Fund to beef up state firefighting and wildfire aviation resources. His order cited factors including strains on local fire departments that have mobilized to save lives due to COVID-19 and may be less able to respond to fires outside their jurisdictions, “limited capacity” of firefighting resources from other states and federal agencies, and the risks of COVID-19 exposure for wildfire responders.
The BLM says it has hired 2,715 seasonal and permanent wildland firefighters this year. Pendley said that figure isn’t much different from previous years. He said the Interior Department and federal Office of Personnel Management lifted some hiring restrictions to ease the process this year, such as by waiving initial requirements for new hires to get fingerprinted and undergo physicals, things they’ll be allowed to do later. Classroom and group training requirements were waived in lieu of online training, and Pendley noted that a lot of the hires are people with firefighting experience who merely were taking refresher courses.
Some prescribed burns, including at least one in Colorado, didn’t occur this spring because the BLM wasn’t able to get the support needed from state, local and U.S. Forest Service fire personnel because of the pandemic, Pendley said. But he thinks that’s going to change and the BLM hopes to catch up on some of its burn plans over the course of the year.
Casey Judd, president of the Federal Wildland Fire Services Association, which advocates on behalf of federal wildland firefighters, is concerned by the number of fuel treatment projects that were scrapped due to the pandemic.
“As a result you’ve got an awful lot of acreage out there that hasn’t been cleaned up so you’ve got an added fuel load this year,” he said.
Pendley said some initial talk of things such as firefighters from elsewhere quarantining in a state for two weeks rather than immediately getting to work on a fire fell by the wayside over time.
“The western governors, they get it,” Pendley said.
But traditional big camps of firefighters on fires won’t be a part of this year’s strategy.
“We’re going to have small camps. (Firefighters) are going to be more isolated,” Pendley said.
BLM crews will be working in what Pendley calls small “family units” in dispersed camps.
“Everybody fighting the virus understands staying with your family, staying safe and this is a way to keep our firefighters safe as well,” he said.
Use of face masks and hand sanitizer, and avoiding physical contact with coworkers and sharing of belongings, will be among other practices aimed at keeping firefighters safer.
Judd said that as far as he can determine, federal firefighters aren’t being provided personal protective equipment like masks and are having to secure their own. He said they’re also being told they’ll have to pay for any COVID-19 testing, something his group is pushing to have changed.
He also said taking COVID-19 protective measures by necessity won’t be the first priority for firefighters in the field. Instead, that will be keeping from being hurt or killed by things such as falling trees and burnovers, Judd said. And while doing things like keeping sleeping bags six feet apart may be great, crews in remote locations at times may lack hygiene basics such as water for washing hands.
“It’s just an entirely different environment than what you and I are dealing with,” Judd said.
The BLM, like other agencies such as Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control, is putting an emphasis this year on aggressive initial attack on fires to try to keep them from getting bigger and requiring more crews and resources. As part of that effort, the BLM is bringing on large, heavy air tankers and helicopters for use now.