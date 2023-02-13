BLM concludes in-person public input meetings regarding increased solar energy efforts

A solar farm in Mesa County is shown in this file photo. The Bureau of Land Management completed a series of public input meetings last week, aimed at getting feedback on its plan to accelerate momentum of clean energy.
With a renewed emphasis on expanding solar energy production, federal officials have been seeking out public input on the subject.
The Bureau of Land Management held its 12th and final in-person public input meeting Thursday in an effort to solicit feedback regarding its plans to help accelerate momentum of the clean energy economy.
The BLM’s Western Solar Plan oversees solar energy development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.
The BLM hopes to update the 2012 Western Solar Plan, which would include expanding the reach of the project in an effort to heighten solar production. The bureau is considering expanding the plan to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
After 12 in-person public input meetings, the BLM will host two additional meetings that will happen online to conclude their efforts in amassing general feedback.
A small team of BLM representatives at Thursday’s meeting, held at the Grand Junction Convention Center, underscored the importance of widening the capacity for harnessing energy from the sun, saying that it would advance the goals of Executive Order 14008 and the Energy Act of 2020, as well as help meet the state and country’s future renewable energy goals and support climate and conservation resiliency.
Of the more than two dozen attendees present, only a small handful opted to provide public input, and most of which came in relative support of the BLM’s newest solar endeavors.
“For us to transition away from fossil fuels, public lands can absolutely be part of the solution, but we must be responsible in how we go about doing that,” said Keeley Meehan, Staff Attorney at The Wilderness Society.
Meehan’s colleague, Mackenzie Bosher, GIS Specialist at The Wilderness Society, echoed this sentiment.
“A transition to renewable energy is an essential part of the solution to climate change,” Bosher said. “But we must be responsible with our approach to development on public lands and base these decisions off of scientifically-supported data.”
The BLM has said that expanding the Western Solar Plan is warranted, citing the growing demand for solar energy, advancements in solar technology since 2012 and a newly improved infrastructure to support its production.
Wendell Koontz, District No. 3 County Commissioner for Delta County, expressed some hesitancy about new solar development on public lands.
“It’s going to take an awful lot of acreage to meet these goals,” Koontz said, “and that is going to have an effect on our land.”
Another vocal attendee at Thursday’s meeting was Eric Rechel, a member of the local nonprofit DEAR, or Desert Ecosystem Analysis and Restoration.
Rechel expressed a general support for increasing solar production, but urged officials to be mindful of the land, particularly when it comes to prairie dogs and soil health.
“It’d be nice to have some sort of plan to minimize the traffic impact,” Rechel said. “Don’t just randomly drive everywhere.”
The BLM has permitted 41 solar energy projects that have totaled upwards of 9 gigawatts of approved capacity, as of December 2022. Still, the bureau insists that “more renewable energy is needed.”
Citing the Energy Act of 2020, the BLM noted the goal of the Secretary of the Interior to authorize 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025.
“I think we have to be aware that the paradigm of environmental issues and projects has shifted. We didn’t have the specter of impending climate doom ahead of us then as much as we do now,” said Kent Scissors, speaking as a private citizen on his own behalf. “Now our decisions have to be weighed against the prospect of getting ahead of climate change. Climate change should be the priority.”