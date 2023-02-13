Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
BLM concludes in-person public input meetings regarding increased solar energy efforts

With a renewed emphasis on expanding solar energy production, federal officials have been seeking out public input on the subject.

The Bureau of Land Management held its 12th and final in-person public input meeting Thursday in an effort to solicit feedback regarding its plans to help accelerate momentum of the clean energy economy.

082422 solar farm 1.jpg
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

A solar farm in Mesa County is shown in this file photo. The Bureau of Land Management completed a series of public input meetings last week, aimed at getting feedback on its plan to accelerate momentum of clean energy.
image0(4).jpeg

RYAN BILLER/The Daily Sentinel

Bureau of Land Management officials discuss new proposed additions to the 2012 Western Solar Plan.
image1(2).jpeg

Keeley Meehan of The Wilderness Society speaks at a meeting with the BLM about solar energy.

RYAN BILLER/The Daily Sentinel

