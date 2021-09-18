The Interior Department’s announcement Friday that it will move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters back to Washington, D.C., but create a Western headquarters in Grand Junction is consistent with what some local advocates had hoped for and others to some degree expected even if it wasn’t their preferred outcome.
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he believes Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, during her recent visit to Grand Junction, indicated that if the headquarters didn’t remain here, the BLM would continue to have a significance presence here, and he thinks that’s what will result in the case of the Western headquarters. Interior said Friday the BLM’s current presence would grow as the Western headquarters.
Said McDaniel, “We’re disappointed that the headquarters didn’t stay, but I think we’re pleased with the compromise of keeping the western headquarters here, and we hope that the federal government will follow through and fully staff an important piece of their organization, the Western headquarters, with a number of people who will join our community.”
In March, Grand Junction resident Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, and Sarah Shrader with Bonsai Design in Grand Junction signed a letter also signed by representatives with other conservation groups and by former BLM Colorado Director Bob Moore, urging Haaland to return the headquarters to Washington but create a national western office in Grand Junction. They suggested that the office focus on things such as recreation, conservation and restoration. Interior on Friday mentioned outdoor recreation and conservation as among issues the Western headquarters will be involved with.
Braden said Friday that he and others have been urging all parties to consider what’s best for public lands and rebuilding the agency that manages those lands, and that there maybe is a way to have a win-win for public lands and western Colorado.
He thinks that win-win “is what we’re seeing” with Interior’s announcement, he said.
He said he hopes Interior’s decision settles the issue after all the impacts to the BLM from the headquarters move to Grand Junction, such as the loss of so many employees who refused to move.
“I sure hope that this is the end of it because I don’t think our public lands can afford this level of disruption with any regularity,” he said.
UNSURPRISING
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said she didn’t think Interior’s announcement Friday surprised anybody too much based on the tenor of Haaland’s visit earlier this summer.
But she added, “I think having a Western headquarters could be still something very good for us. The devil’s in the details so we’ll have to wait and see.”
She said that from a business perspective, the move of the headquarters to Grand Junction hasn’t achieved the full potential that people thought it would in terms of bring high-paying jobs to the area, attracting private investment and raising Grand Junction’s profile at the national level. For her, as someone who represents the private sector, that reinforces her preference for looking toward diversifying private businesses more than counting on government agencies as an economic driver.
Still, she’d feared Interior might just move the national headquarters out of Grand Junction, without doing anything like creating a Western headquarters here, “so for me it’s a glass half full,” she said.
Robin Brown, who now works for Colorado Mesa University but was heavily involved in trying to attract the headquarters to Grand Junction in her previous position as executive director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership, said she thought that after the presidential election, the Biden administration was going to quickly yank the headquarters back to the nation’s capital without any thought.
“I do appreciate that the process appeared to be thoughtful,” including a visit by Haaland to the area, she said.
She said she’s pleased that Interior plans to grow the BLM’s footprint locally and is looking forward to hearing details about that.
While some critics of the headquarters move question to what degree the Grand Junction office ever got staffed up, Brown think it’s important to consider how COVID-19 impacted things. The BLM built out two floors of its newly leased headquarters office space on Horizon Drive, “people relocated to the area, bought houses, started working,” but they ended up working at home due to the pandemic, Brown said.