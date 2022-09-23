The head of the Bureau of Land Management said in Grand Junction Thursday that the agency is working to rebuild its staffing, not just at the headquarters level following the headquarters’ move to town and then back to Washington D.C., but agency-wide.

The BLM “is not as robust as it needs to be,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in an address to the Public Lands Foundation, a nonprofit that has membership including many retired BLM employees and is holding its annual meeting in Grand Junction this week.