The head of the Bureau of Land Management said in Grand Junction Thursday that the agency is working to rebuild its staffing, not just at the headquarters level following the headquarters’ move to town and then back to Washington D.C., but agency-wide.
The BLM “is not as robust as it needs to be,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in an address to the Public Lands Foundation, a nonprofit that has membership including many retired BLM employees and is holding its annual meeting in Grand Junction this week.
“The headquarters move (from Washington) caused quite a bit of disruption, with hundreds of people leaving the headquarters. The math is too depressing to talk about the amount of knowledge, the number of years that walked out the door, and we are slowly rebuilding it,” Stone-Manning said.
The Trump administration moved the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, also distributing many headquarters jobs to other locations in the West. The Biden administration reversed that move, but instead is establishing a western headquarters in Grand Junction that it says will be staffed with 56 jobs.
The Government Accountability Office last year reported that 134 of the positions moved out west during the Trump administration were vacant before the relocation, 176 staff needed to relocate, and 41 of of those accepted reassignments. Some employees retired or took other jobs.
The Public Lands Foundation had argued at the time that agency leadership needed to remain in Washington, and Stone-Manning briefly made the same argument Thursday, even as she was expressing affinity for the West and the work the BLM does on the ground here. She is from Montana and said she has been traveling in her job a lot this summer, getting into the field where the BLM’s work happens.
“It’s sure easy to get caught up in Washington, D.C., and it’s really important to be in Washington, D.C., and to make the case for the bureau (there), but the work — that’s the beauty of this bureau — the work happens on the ground,” she said.
STAFFING CHALLENGESAs the BLM does that work, Stone-Manning said it faces a staffing challenge that goes beyond the headquarters, as it deals with the same workforce shortage being faced in the country more generally. She said the agency currently has about a 20% employee vacancy rate.
“The reason that we’re still functioning and doing remarkable work is because BLM-ers can do anything,” she said.
But she said it has meant that employees who already were wearing two hats are being asked “to wear three, and sometimes four.”
Stone-Manning said she tells every audience she speaks to that the agency is hiring.
“We are trying to show the American people how cool it is to work at the Bureau of Land Management,” she said.
She said the agency’s staffing numbers are starting to trend in the direction they should, as it adds more human-relations staff. Directors of state BLM offices from states that have been having success in that regard have been sharing their experiences with others this week, as the agency’s top leadership, including state directors, meet in Grand Junction.
Greg Larson, manager of the BLM’s Upper Colorado River District, said at Thursday’s meeting that the hiring challenges locally are “more cost of living related than anything.”
He said, “It’s can you afford to take this job and move to this community.”
He said the challenge is probably much worse in a place like Moab, “but we feel it here in Grand Junction.” He said the agency has field office managers who can’t afford to move to Gunnison, where trying to fill a lower-paying position such as a range technician is almost impossible.
He said the BLM has been working to recruit locally, including at colleges.
“We’re looking at trying to build housing and trying to partner on housing and all that stuff,” he added.
OTHER PRIORITIESStone-Manning said that among other priorities for the BLM besides rebuilding its staffing is making sure that as climate changes the landscape, the BLM can continue carrying out its mission.
“I’m concerned that unless we really focus on landscape health and building resiliency into the landscape through restoration and through really smart management, we will not be able to deliver on our sustained-yield mission in the future; we will not be able to deliver on our multiple-use mission if we don’t do really smart work now around landscape health.”
This includes making sure that BLM lands are in a position to “receive fire,” Stone-Manning said, repeating a phrase she was struck by when visiting with a young forester last month in Oregon.
“I thought, what a lovely way to look at it, right?” she said.
She said fire is a part of the Western landscape, but has changed in its magnitude and severity, and it’s the BLM’s job to make sure that the landscape that receives fire is as close to ecologically functioning as possible.
She cited the importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act in helping this occur. The funding is available for things such as post-fire restoration, cutting and removing vegetation and using prescribed fire to reduce hazardous fuels, and protecting watersheds.
Said Stone-Manning, “The two of those laws combined represent the largest investments the bureau and the Department (of Interior) have seen in climate resilience and in restoration. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars that we can bring to the landscape to do this work. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity that we are going to seize and deploy as well as we can and I’m really excited about it.”
Stone-Manning also said the BLM has become a recreation agency, “and yet most folks don’t see it that way.”
And the BLM spends about half what the Forest Service does per recreation visitor in recreation-related spending, and far less than the National Park Service does, according to data she cited.
She said it is good news that people got out to visit public lands at the start of the pandemic, and have continued to do so.
“The bad news is we need to catch up. That is also a giant and lovely opportunity,” she said.
She said she has asked personnel in the BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships program to put together a long-term recreation strategy for the BLM, so the agency can “make our case to the powers that be and the American public” for more investments in that area. That program’s leadership will based out of the western headquarters office in Grand Junction.
Stone-Manning also voiced excitement about the progress the BLM is making in meeting a goal set by Congress for additional renewable energy on public land. But she said it’s important not to leave any communities behind as the energy economy shifts toward one that she hopes will leave the BLM with less climate-resiliency work to do.