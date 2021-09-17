Grand Junction is losing its briefly held honor as the home of the Bureau of Land Management's national headquarters but will instead have the distinction of hosting its principal office in the West.
The Interior Department said today that the BLM will be restoring its headquarters in Washington, D.C., and that its current presence in Grand Junction "will grow and expand as the bureau’s official Western headquarters."
Haaland announced the plans in a meeting with BLM employees today. The Interior Department said the plans are intended to rebuild and strengthen the agency "following years of transition and upheaval among the workforce. These changes, which will be done in coordination with Congress, will improve the function of the bureau, help provide clarity for the BLM’s more than 7,000 employees across the country, maintain and increase access for stakeholders, and enable the bureau to better serve the American public and fulfill its mission as the steward of nearly one-fifth of the nation’s public lands," Interior said in its release.
It said the new western headquarters office "will reinforce western perspectives in decision-making and have an important role to play in the bureau’s clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation, and scientific missions, among other important work as a leadership center in the West."
The Trump administration moved the headquarters to Grand Junction last year. It made the move under the argument that the agency's leadership needed to be closer to the lands it manages and communities its decisions affect, and also cited cost savings from operating the office in the West rather than Washington.
Critics, who included current Interior Secretary Deb Haaland when she was a member of Congress, argued the move weakened the agency, in part due to the refusal of many employees in the former headquarters office in Washington to move to Grand Junction and other western locations where headquarters jobs were relocated.
The Biden administration says that of 328 positions moved from Washington, only 41 affected people relocated, with three moving to Grand Junction.
Some 40 headquarters positions were moved to Grand Junction, some of which have been filled with new hires.
The Interior Department said it plans to locate the BLM director and other key leaderships in the national headquarters, "where they can ensure coordination with Congress, other federal agencies, and stakeholders that visit Washington, D.C. Additional senior personnel will operate from the Western headquarters, as part of the more than 95 percent of BLM employees that are already located outside of Washington, D.C."
It said that aside from core leadership positions, it doesn't plan to require employees to relocate.
Haaland said in the news release, “There’s no doubt that the BLM should have a leadership presence in Washington, D.C. – like all the other land management agencies – to ensure that it has access to the policy-, budget-, and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission. In addition, the BLM’s robust presence in Colorado and across the West will continue to grow.”
"The past several years have been incredibly disruptive to the organization, to our public servants, and to their families. As we move forward, my priority is to revitalize and rebuild the BLM so that it can meet the pressing challenges of our time, and to look out for our employees’ well-being."
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Gov. Jared Polis have supported keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction but voiced concern about the adequacy of the office's current staffing.
Bennet said in a statement, “While I am disappointed that the national headquarters will be in Washington, I believe establishing and growing a permanent BLM Western Headquarters in Grand Junction should be a very positive development. I welcome the prospect of the BLM Western Headquarters exercising leadership with respect to managing our public lands, outdoor recreation, conservation, renewable energy, and engagement with stakeholders and Tribes.
“I’ve spoken to DOI leadership about the importance of both staffing up the office to fill current vacancies and continuing to grow the BLM’s presence in Grand Junction — in number of employees and significance. In the coming months, I will hold the Administration accountable to ensure that the BLM Western Headquarters is permanent, fully staffed, and informed by the voices of the Rocky Mountain West — after the last administration failed to deliver on that promise.”
Hickenlooper said in a statement, “A Western BLM Headquarters in Colorado will help ensure we have a fully functioning agency that understands the West. We’ll keep working to secure jobs in Grand Junction, including senior leadership positions. To succeed, the Western HQ must be a strong, permanent presence that engages the community and adds a Western perspective and value to the BLM’s mission."