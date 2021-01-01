The Bureau of Land Management’s move of its national headquarters and some 40 jobs to Grand Junction was in the news at the very start of 2020, and remains a still-evolving story as the year comes to an end.
The BLM last year decided to relocate its headquarters to Mesa County as part of a larger move of many Washington, D.C., jobs to various locations out west. Trump administration officials and other supporters of the action, such as U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., pointed to benefits such as moving national-level BLM officials closer to the lands they manage and communities their decisions affect, and the lower cost of living, shorter commute times and access to the outdoors that appeal to some employees and candidates for headquarters jobs.
Critics point to the loss of senior-level BLM officials who declined to be transferred, and say moving the headquarters weakens the agency’s influence within the halls of power in Washington.
Controversy over the move this year went hand in hand with controversy over William Perry Pendley, who starting in 2019 and continuing through much of this year served as the agency’s acting director. When the agency first opened its new headquarters on Horizon Drive at the start of this year, protesters gathered outside. They voiced concerns about the move but also about Interior Secretary David Bernhardt continuing to keep Pendley on as acting director, given positions Pendley had espoused before joining the agency, such as supporting selling of public lands.
Meanwhile, Bernhardt — who grew up in Garfield County — arranged for coffee and doughnuts to be provided for the protesters as they gathered in the cold morning air.
Inside the new headquarters, a large sign declares the office to be the Robert F. Burford BLM headquarters, in honor of the Grand Junction native and onetime speaker of the state House of Representatives who was the longest-serving BLM director, holding the job from 1981-88.
In March, Bernhardt told a Senate subcommittee he was confident that the headquarters relocation would be a success, and said recruiting was going well to fill many senior-level BLM jobs currently filled by people serving in acting capacities. Also that month, the Government Accountability Office said the BLM hadn’t properly involved employees and key stakeholders in its relocation planning, and it took issue with the BLM’s cost-benefit analysis for the relocation.
In September, the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General said a former Interior official and Pendley made misleading comments last year about office leasing costs in Washington, D.C., in communications to Congress about moving BLM headquarters personnel west. But it said it found no evidence that the two were personally involved in drafting the statements involved, or that Interior personnel drafted the language to intentionally mislead Congress.
The BLM over the course of this year announced the hiring of a number of staff members for its headquarters. Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled that Pendley was serving illegally as acting director of the agency for more than a year because he hadn’t either been confirmed by the Senate or fallen into the category of people otherwise permitted to act in that capacity.
Pendley remains a deputy director of the agency, playing a leading role in the agency. But the agency’s leadership will be undergoing a change and the future of its headquarters is now in question with Joe Biden’s win in the race for president in November. The incoming administration is facing calls from some quarters to have the office moved back east, and U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., who Biden plans to nominate to serve as Interior secretary, has been critical of the headquarters move to Grand Junction.
But the Biden administration also will have to consider the ramifications of uprooting employees again, along with arguments like one from Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. She recently said the reason for moving headquarters personnel to Grand Junction remains solid, “in that being in the West allows easy access to the public lands they manage and the field offices they oversee. That is not changing.”