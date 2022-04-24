When a hunter was scouting for turkey season in the spring of 2020 in the Kannah Creek area on the slopes of Grand Mesa, he came across something that led to investigations by multiple agencies eventually covering two counties, and resulted in seven arrests and convictions.
What investigators eventually found in one of the counties alone will cost the federal government more than $150,000 to clean up.
Back in early 2020, the hunter told a U.S. Forest Service special agent about coming across two fresh rolls of black plastic irrigation tubing, along with trash and a partially eaten sweet roll, according to an affidavit prepared by a Bureau of Land Management special agent.
The hunter’s report was followed by a monthslong investigation by entities including the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation into what authorities say were six marijuana grow sites on federal land, including one in the Kannah Creek watershed and five in the nearby Whitewater Creek watershed.
On July 8, 2020, authorities arrested Huber Perez as he tried to flee one of the sites when authorities executed a search warrant, according to the BLM affidavit, written in support of the criminal complaint against Perez.
According to other court documents, about 2,300 pot plants were found at the Whitewater/Kannah Creek sites. Perez later pleaded guilty in connection with the grow.
Three others escaped when authorities moved in on the site. But the Mesa County investigation would lead to more arrests in connection with another grow on federal land about 15 miles north/northwest of Rifle.
According to information in plea agreement documents filed in connection with multiple people arrested in the case of the Rifle grow, during the Mesa County investigation U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher had approved a GPS ping search warrant for a phone associated with Aurelio Ambriz Alvarez, who had been linked to the Mesa County grows. In June 2020, ping notifications placed the phone at the location northwest of Rifle.
Investigators, through surveillance tracking Alvarez’s phone and other measures including GPS trackers placed on supply vehicles, ultimately found five grow locations in the remote area northwest of Rifle, in the Harris Reservoir area.
Investigators executed a search warrant Aug. 25, 2020, and made the six arrests in the Rifle grow case. An estimated 1,000 to 4,000 pot plants were found to be in each of at least two of the Rifle sites, plea documents state.
As involved as the investigation into the grows in the two counties was, cleaning up and remediating such sites also is quite the process. BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said staff found pesticides, herbicides and rodenticides at the Rifle site, and about 2,100 trees and more than 3,800 shrubs were removed to make way for the grows.
Soils were disturbed along with the area’s hydrology, and large amounts of solid waste were found, including trash and growing equipment supplies that included more than 47,000 feet of poly irrigation line.
“Some of the disturbances included large water catchments and developed structures,” Coulter said.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported in a story at the time of the Rifle arrests that the grow there involved nearly 16,000 plants altogether at all the sites, with an estimated value on the black market of $7.5 million.
It quoted a DEA official who called it the largest such grow in Colorado that he’d seen that year.
Coulter said the damage was fairly significant for what the BLM sees locally when it comes to illegal pot grows on federal land, but it’s pretty typical to find the same types of resource damages on any such grows.
But in the Rifle case, the remote location is making the cleanup quite a bit more expensive because of the need for a helicopter to help access the site and remove what has been left behind. Coulter said that has driven the remediation cost above $150,000.
The BLM has awarded a contract for the hazardous materials and solid waste removal at the Rifle site, and the work is to be conducted this year. An estimated 320 cubic yards of solid waste need to be removed from the sites, according to a written update that Larry Sandoval, manager of the BLM’s Colorado River Field Office, provided to the local Resource Advisory Council in January.
RESTITUTION NOT PURSUED
Those arrested at the Rifle site also have pleaded guilty in connection with the grows, but federal prosecutors didn’t seek any restitution from them. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, they were assessed as being unable to pay restitution.
Comments made by some of those arrested for the local grows suggested they were little more than hired hands in the pot-growing schemes and weren’t getting rich from their efforts.
According to a stipulation of facts in Perez’s plea agreement, he told investigators he’d been recruited to work at the grow site, his first-ever work on marijuana cultivation, and was supposed to be paid $300 to $400 a week, but only if the pot was successfully harvested.
Alvarez told authorities he had been recruited in Las Vegas to come to Colorado and grow marijuana, and that he and a cousin had been growing plants at the Rifle location from seed on land where irrigation already had been set up before they arrived. He said he and his cousin had been a month or two out from finishing the work and hadn’t been paid yet.
Melchor Ortiz-Banderas, another of those arrested at the Rifle grows, described himself and two others arrested at his grow site as having been only workers.
Perez pleaded guilty to a federal count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing marijuana. In March 2021, he was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison by Judge Christine Arguello, with the U.S. District of Colorado.
Alvarez also pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arguello on Oct. 27 sentenced him to time served. Arguello on Nov. 30 also sentenced Ortiz-Banderas to time served after he pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Also receiving time-served sentences in the Rifle case after also pleading guilty to the conspiracy charge were Regino Ortiz-Saguero, who was sentenced by Arguello Sept. 9; Martin Ortiz-Banderas, also sentenced Sept. 9; and Gilberto Cruz-Galvan, sentenced Jan. 18.
Ivan Martinez, who also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, was sentenced by Arguello in December to a 33-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release. According to a detention order after his arrest for the pot grow, he has a 2014 felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, and as of his arrest had a probation noncompliance warrant related to that, along with two pending driving-under-the-influence charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Sentinel that it was the office’s understanding that the defendants in the Rifle case were eligible for deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement upon release from custody.
INVESTIGATION METHODS DETAILED
The BLM special agent’s affidavit in the Mesa County case detailed aspects of how the investigation unfolded and also led authorities to Alvarez and the Rifle grow. Early on, the investigation included trail cameras to monitor the Mesa County sites, following a suspect vehicle, and learning of the vehicle occupants’ purchase of camping equipment at a local store along with small, disposable paper cups that the agent t said are commonly used to grow pot from seed.
The vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 with a temporary California license, also was followed to a local rental storage facility and local hotel. On April 15, 2020, Gallagher authorized installing a GPS tracker on the vehicle.
CBI also had reached out to local stores selling irrigation equipment to look out for people using cash to buy large amounts of black irrigation hose. On April 22, 2020, one of the stores alerted CBI about a cash purchase of 1,500 feet of hose that was the same brand as that found at the Kannah Creek site. The men were in a Honda Pilot with a California license plate, and Interstate 70 license plate reader data showed the vehicle apparently arrived in Mesa County on April 19, according to the BLM agent’s affidavit.
A BLM law enforcement ranger saw the Honda on Kannah Creek Road on April 22, 2020, and on April 29 it was spotted on Lands End Road, which forks off Kannah Creek Road.
The Honda was followed by investigators April 29 to a hotel in Rifle. That day, Gallagher authorized a warrant to install a GPS tracker on it. It traveled back and forth from Rifle to Lands End Road in coming days, according to the affidavit, and on May 2, a man reported to the Forest Service that while hiking north of Lands End Road, he saw several Hispanic males carrying rolls of irrigation hose.
The Honda then was tracked in early May to Amarillo, Texas, where it stopped at the home of a man who previously had “owned” cultivations in Colorado, according to the affidavit. A Colorado State Patrol officer stopped it in the Denver area on May 6 to warn the driver about speeding, and the driver identified himself as Alvarez. It then returned to Rifle and to Lands End Road the next day, and then headed to Las Vegas and California.
On May 18, a DEA subpoena was served at a storage facility in Rifle, to identify records associated with a rental agreement for two potential customers, one of them being Alvarez, according to the affidavit. The records included Alvarez’s cellphone number, the subject of the eventual ping search warrant. Two days later, the storage facility manager showed investigators trash left behind in the storage unit in question, which had been recently vacated.
“The trash was consistent with marijuana production, including a box for 2,000 emitter drip irrigation tips, what appeared to be fertilizer on the floor and packaging for boots and food. It is common for public land marijuana cultivators to utilize storage units for short-term storage of supplies to establish marijuana cultivation,” the affidavit says.
Investigators on May 26 surveilled the area of the Kannah Creek grow with spotting scopes and binoculars, photographed where irrigation tubing had been installed and marijuana plants were growing, and briefly spotted a man among the plants. Altogether, the affidavit said that illegal cultivators were witnessed on six different dates using backpack sprayers, preparing holes and using cellphones at the Mesa County sites.
The affidavit also noted that in 2019 a Forest Service special agent found three illegal sites on forest land off Lands End Road. They had been harvested after the 2018 growing season and “were consistent with Mexican drug trafficking and organized drug activity.”