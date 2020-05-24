Permits to camp along the Colorado River in Ruby Horsethief Canyon between Loma and Westwater are available, but group sizes have been limited to 10 due to the coronavirus.
BLM Colorado Southwest District Public Affairs Specialist Eric Coulter said permit sales have been increasing, but aren’t quite what they have been in previous years.
“It definitely has been picking up recently,” Coulter said. “Permits are available through recreation.gov. The only changes we have made is typically the permits are for 25 people and we have limited group sizes to 10 for the permits.”
While permits for these campsites are available, Coulter said the BLM is advising people looking to get on the river to follow state guidelines that say Coloradans should recreate close to home.
“Basically what we’ve done is we recommend everyone follows the local and state guidelines when it comes to the governor’s orders,” Coulter said. “Those aren’t our regulations, so we don’t have authority to enforce that.”
As with every spring, there are dangers to being on the river, Coulter said. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, he said it is even more important not to strain local search and rescue teams.
“Right now, what we’re saying is be extra cautious and recreate responsibility,” Coulter said. “We’re in some interesting times right now with our firefighters and our response having to adapt with COVID-19.”
Fires are prohibited at the campsites, Coulter said, and people using them should plan ahead and practice leave-no-trace principles. Everyone on the river should make sure to have a personal flotation device, Coulter said. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has seen a number of boaters without them, he said.
So far, BLM has had a positive response to having these campsites available for recreation purposes, Coulter said.
“I think people are happy that this is still available, that they’re still able to go out and recreate on these public lands and still have the capability to go out and enjoy the river during these times,” Coulter said.