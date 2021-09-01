The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on its North Fruita Desert Trails Master Plan prior to an environmental assessment.
The public can provide feedback for the plan, which includes an alternative that would allow Class 1 e-bike usage on all current and proposed routes within the North Fruita Desert Special Recreation Management Area.
“We’re looking for any kind of public feedback, your thoughts on it,” BLM National Conservation Lands Specialist Dan Ben-Horin said. “There is an e-bike alternative in this EA. So feedback regarding e-bikes, feedback regarding the construction of new trails, but really we’re open for anything.”
Class 1 e-bikes only use electric power to assist the rider while they are pedaling and stop providing assistance when the bike is traveling faster than 20 miles per hour. They are not currently allowed on non-motorized trails in the North Fruita Desert.
The current trail system within the management area includes around 33 miles of trails open to biking, hiking and horseback riding. It is a major mountain biking destination, off 18 Road, that draws users from around the state and country.
A master plan for the North Fruita Desert was completed in 2019. It recommended construction of nearly 25 miles of new trails and 2.4 miles of re-routed trails. Further work by BLM identified around 38 miles of new routes plus closed and rehabbed routes.
BLM has completed cultural surveys on 32 miles of routes and hired a consultant in May of this year to conduct biological and paleontological surveys on those same 32 miles of trails. It did not have the funding necessary to complete all 38 miles.
The public scoping period is open from Aug. 20 to Sept. 20. You can participate by visiting eplanning.blm.gov.
Once the public scoping period is complete, BLM will make any changes to the plan if any are warranted. It will then move forward with the environmental assessment.