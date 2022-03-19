The Bureau of Land Management is looking into the possible purchase of 1,600 acres west of De Beque for purposes including securing and improving public access, expanding recreation opportunities, protecting wildlife habitat and preserving historic sites.
The agency is working in partnership with the Conservation Fund on possibly purchasing the Latham property.
Greg Wolfgang, manager of the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office, said in a recent meeting with Garfield County commissioners that the agency is working with the landowner and negotiating on a price. It is trying to make sure the acquisition can be funded through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund program, which is funded from revenues from offshore oil and gas development.
Also involved with the effort is the nonprofit Conservation Fund, an organization that among other things works to supply bridge financing to help partners save properties when a landowner’s timetable to sell doesn’t align with available funding, according to its website. A representative for the Conservation Fund recently told the Daily Sentinel the Latham property effort “is still at an early stage and we are not yet able to discuss any details.”
The acquisition of the property, accessible by a county road, would improve public access to the adjacent South Shale Ridge, BLM land that is being managed under the agency’s area of critical environmental concern designation. Wolfgang said it also would open up another means of accessing the BLM’s Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range.
He said it also could expand access for hunting and other recreation opportunities, such as possibly loop routes for off-highway vehicle travel.
The sale would be subject to an appraisal process regarding the land value, and also environmental review as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The acreage is on the Mesa/Garfield county line, with all but 20 acres in Mesa County. Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky told Wolfgang Garfield County wouldn’t support the acquisition, but wouldn’t oppose it either. Garfield commissioners support a policy of no net gain of public lands by land agencies. Jankovsky said that as private property comes off tax rolls, the federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes program doesn’t fully make up for lost tax revenues. But he also said the county supports private land rights, “and this private landowner does have the right to sell his property, so we respect that as well.”
Garfield Commissioner John Martin said he doesn’t want to see more situations where the federal government acquires property only to limit traffic to foot travel where historically motorized public access though the property had been available.
“You have to manage it properly so it is not destroyed ... but has access for everybody,” he said.
Wolfgang pointed to the effort Garfield County has made to pursue public access to tens of thousands of BLM land west of De Beque on roads going through the High Lonesome Ranch, near the Latham parcel.
“I think we have a common goal there of trying to expand public access to the BLM lands,” Wolfgang told commissioners.
A federal judge has ruled in favor of the county in litigation over the access through High Lonesome Ranch, although the ranch has appealed the ruling.
The BLM in 2020 acquired about 135 acres along the Gunnison River within the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and last year bought about 177 acres along the Colorado River within the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. Both actions provided public access to what had been private inholdings with public land around them.
The agency also is working to acquire another 26-acre inholding along the Gunnison River within the Dominguez-Escalante NCA, according to a recent memo from Wolfgang to the BLM Resource Advisory Council for the region. In partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, it also is working to acquire a 480 acres to secure public access to Cheney Reservoir and other public lands in the Kannah Creek area on the slopes of the Grand Mesa, according to the memo.
Wolfgang told Garfield commissioners that since the 1990s the BLM Grand Junction Field Office has acquired about 13,800 acres and disposed of about 4,600 acres through means such as land exchanges and purchases through the LWCF program.
He said the office’s resource management plan identifies about 10,000 acres as being available for disposal by the agency. He said that typically such lands have limited public access or are completely surrounded by private lands, and occasionally the BLM gets approached by landowners and works with them to dispose of such lands through a land exchange or sale.
The BLM’s local plan has identified another 5,000 or so acres that are available for what’s called cooperative management, which sometimes involves some kind of agreement with state or local government. Those lands will become available for disposal 10 years after they became available for cooperative management.