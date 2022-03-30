BLM moving away from dispersed camping in Rabbit Valley By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Mar 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print SENTINEL FILE PHOTOBiclyists ride along through Rabbit Valley. Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday it is implementing a camping permit system for Rabbit Valley in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.Rabbit Valley campers are now required to camp in designated campsites, which are marked with signs and fire rings, using a free and self-issued permit.Later, in late winter/early spring 2023, the BLM is expecting to implement a $20 per night campsite fee for up to two vehicles, with $10 additional for each vehicle up to five vehicles.There are currently 71 developed sites, McInnis Canyons Manager Collin Ewing said, with the potential for about 75 sites.Ewing said the change to a fee system is in response to increased use of the area, and the revenue generated from the fees will be used to manage the area.In 2007, according to Ewing, there were about 45 dispersed campsites in the Rabbit Valley area.That number ballooned to 84 by 2018, he said.That increase in usage led to impacts like fire rings, parking on vegetation and creating tent sites, Ewing said.“Obviously there’s a big demand for camping out there and we’re trying to meet those demands without seeing those impacts to resources,” Ewing said.The fee system at Rabbit Valley comes on the heels of a big expansion of the 18 Road campground in the North Fruita Desert area, which is also a fee site.Ewing said there are no plans in the works to do this at other sites nearby, but it’s definitely a possibility at places that have also seen increased usage such as Escalante Canyons.When the fee system is implemented, Ewing said campers will be able to reserve and pay fees for campsites on recreation.gov.Public comments on the plan are being accepted until June 28. Tags Fee Camper Rabbit Valley Area Camping Economics Finance Tourism Commerce Bureau Of Land Management Campground Permit 