The Bureau of Land Management has promoted two of its managers of area field offices to oversee newly reorganized regional districts on the Western Slope.
Greg Larson, manager of the BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office in Montrose, has been named manager of the new Upper Colorado River District, which includes the Grand Junction Field Office and the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt. He will be stationed in Grand Junction.
Elijah Waters, now the manager of the Gunnison Field Office, was chosen as the new district manager for the Northwest Colorado District, which includes the Kremmling Field Office, Little Snake Field Office in Craig and White River Field Office in Meeker. Waters will be stationed in Craig.
Both start their new jobs Jan. 17.
The BLM recently reorganized its districts for the second time in four years.
It says a driving factor in the latest reshuffling was to better align the districts with the boundaries of interagency federal fire management units in Colorado, addressing chain-of-command issues and lines of authority to improve fire management and the safety of wildland firefighters and the public.
The Grand Junction Field Office for the last four years had been part of the Southwest Colorado District, headquartered in Montrose.
The Colorado River Field Office had been part of the Northwest District.
While Larson is filling a new position, Waters is filling an existing one that had been vacant.
The Upper Colorado River District manages 1.8 million surface acres and 4.1 million acres of public mineral estate. The Northwest Colorado District manages 3.1 million surface acres and 7.7 million acres of public mineral estate.
“Both Greg and Elijah are proven public land managers, bringing impressive backgrounds in management and leadership experience,” BLM Colorado State Director Jamie Connell said in a news release.
Prior to joining the BLM, Larson worked as a contractor and trainer for the agency in the private sector, providing expertise in stream and restoration compliance with the Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, National Historic Preservation Act and other federal and state rules and regulations.
He worked as a planner and project manager for the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt from 2014-2017.
As Uncompahgre field manager in Montrose he led the field office resource management plan to its completion last spring, the BLM said in its release.
Larson holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a master’s degree in watershed science from Utah State University.
“My passion for public lands grew tremendously as the Uncompahgre field manager,” Larson said in the release. “I’m thrilled to take what I learned and work with the newly minted Upper Colorado River District staff to provide the public with balanced stewardship of the area’s diverse resources.”
Larson and his wife Lauren enjoy the outdoors with their dog, Rocky.
They are avid skiers, mountain bikers and boaters.
Waters holds a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences, and a master’s degree in wildlife biology, both from North Carolina State University.
He joined the BLM in 1992, working as a fisheries biologist in Oregon until 1999. He then moved to BLM Alaska and served as a wildlife biologist and associate field manager. He has been the Gunnison field manager since 2015.
“My family fell in love with Colorado when we moved here from Alaska,” said Waters. “The recreation and natural resources here are world class and I’m honored to be selected as the district manager for the Northwest Colorado District.”
He and his wife Dollie have three children, and the family enjoys wide-ranging outdoor activities.