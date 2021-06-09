President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as director of the Bureau of Land Management touched briefly on the issue of the agency’s Grand Junction headquarters Tuesday during her confirmation hearing before a Senate committee.
Tracy Stone-Manning addressed the matter during questioning from U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., during a hearing before the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee marked more by concerns by some Republican committee members that she is too partisan to hold the post.
The Trump administration moved the headquarters, including 41 jobs, from Washington, D.C. last year, also moving hundreds of headquarters jobs to other locations in Colorado and other western states.
“Obviously it was done in haste and it didn’t pan out the way it was promised,” Hickenlooper told Stone-Manning.
Hickenlooper supports the Grand Junction headquarters but says it needs to be a fully functioning headquarters. He told Stone-Manning that 328 jobs initially were planned to be moved to Grand Junction, and that ultimately, of the people whose jobs were moved anywhere west, 287 retired or found different employment and only 41 moved west.
“The victims of the last administration’s action weren’t just the BLM employees but the people of Grand Junction,” he added, citing a 2019 Daily Sentinel editorial referring to a palpable letdown about far fewer jobs moving to the city than once expected.
Then, referring to the jobs moved to the city, Hickenlooper told Stone-Manning, “I wanted to make sure that as you consider the future of the headquarters of the BLM, you recognize that those 41 people in Grand Junction are in the balance in some way.”
She told Hickenlooper that it is her understanding that the Interior Department and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland are currently reviewing the headquarters status, “that they are surveying employees, and if I have the honor of being confirmed and get there in a timely way, you have my commitment to dive in and carry the folks of Grand Junction and their concerns with me to the consideration.”
She also accepted Hickenlooper’s invitation to visit Colorado, as has Haaland. Technically speaking, if Stone-Manning is confirmed, her job will be based at least for now in Grand Junction.
Both Haaland and Stone-Manning have previously criticized the headquarters move — Haaland, while a member of the U.S House of Representatives from New Mexico, and Stone-Manning while working for the National Wildlife Federation. Stone-Manning’s opposition was one of the beefs that Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., had with her when he spoke at Tuesday’s hearing.
“She believes it was wrong to relocate the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, Colorado, so it would be closer to the resources that the agency manages and people it serves,” Barrasso said.
In 2019, Stone-Manning called the move everything from expensive and unnecessary to irresponsible and disorganized. Critics say the agency has been weakened by not having its headquarters in the nation’s capital and due to the loss of many employees with the relocation.
Haaland has said that Interior is considering the potential further impacts on BLM employees whose jobs already were relocated once as it considers the future of the headquarters.
Colorado Newsline reported in a story Tuesday that the BLM says only three of the 41 people who moved west in the relocation moved to Grand Junction. The agency didn’t respond by late Tuesday afternoon to a Daily Sentinel request for confirmation or comment.
The BLM during the Trump administration announced several appointments for senior-level positions in Grand Junction and said another dozen people had been selected to fill positions there. However, as the BLM noted in comments to Colorado Newsline, some BLM workers have been teleworking due to the pandemic.
Barrasso and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, worried Tuesday that Stone-Manning would come to the job with too much partisanship baggage, in part due to her role backing former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock in his failed Senate race against Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., last year.
“You’ve been incredibly partisan in your past,” Cassidy said, adding that Stone-Manning seemingly doesn’t particularly care for Republicans, with whom she theoretically would have to work as BLM director.
When Bullock was governor, Stone-Manning worked for him in roles including chief of staff and director of the state Department of Environmental Quality. She said Tuesday she was raised in a bipartisan family, and while she was supporting her former boss in the election, that election is over.
In her prepared statement for the committee, she said, “If confirmed, I will listen, and I will seek to work with all, regardless of party.”
She also sought to address concerns raised by some senators about her willingness to respect and balance multiple uses on BLM lands.
“I have spent a career ... balancing the needs of various communities and stakeholders and I would do that and then some in this position,” she said during her testimony.