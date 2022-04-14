Oil and gas companies have millions of acres of leases from the Bureau of Land Management and thousands of BLM-approved permits on hand that can be used for production, a top official for the agency said Wednesday at a local energy forum.
Nada Wolff Culver, the BLM’s deputy director of policy and programs, spoke in New Castle during the annual Energy & Environment Symposium, which is put on by Garfield County and by Colorado Mesa University’s Unconventional Energy Center.
She said that nationwide the BLM has about 25 million acres under lease for oil and gas development and about 12.5 million of those acres are in production. In Colorado about 2.4 million acres are leased by the BLM, with 1.5 million of those acres producing.
“So we do have lands out there that are available for responsible oil and gas production,” she said.
She said companies nationwide have almost 9,000 BLM-approved drilling permits, including 573 in Colorado.
And while it took an average of more than 300 days to get a permit approved by the BLM in 2011, that average has fallen to 180 days, she said.
“That’s about a five-month improvement so I think we are working on that in terms of being responsive,” she said.
While the Trump administration prioritized domestic energy development, President Biden has made addressing climate change a priority, though his administration is coming under growing pressure to facilitate more oil and gas development due to rising fuel costs. Culver described the BLM as being committed to operating its oil and gas program in sustainable ways that take into account climate change and impacts to other resources.
She said the BLM hears from companies about reasons they may not be using approved drilling permits, or why better permitting opportunities may lie elsewhere.
“We’re doing our best to be responsive to that,” she said.
Culver said that where it’s needed, the agency is extending permits beyond their two-year terms to give companies more time to drill.
She said it’s “also trying to just be responsive as companies give us priorities on where they want to develop.”
Culver, who is an attorney, also said the courts have been very involved in the BLM’s oil and gas program.
“I’ve started referring to it as a thicket of oil and gas rulings that we are trying to work our way through as we manage this program,” she said.
Courts have overturned some lease sales, and sent back some to the BLM for more analysis of things such as impacts to the climate, water and other resources.
The BLM also has been evaluating other rulings as it considers how to move forward in the future with leasing and other aspects of its oil and gas program.
It’s also looking at addressing the waste of natural gas through venting, flaring and leaking through a new rule, which also would address climate change by curbing emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. And it plans to issue guidance on dealing with carbon sequestration on federal lands. Culver said a lot of large oil and gas companies are talking about sequestration as a way of reducing their carbon footprints.
“This is something that’s been getting more attention at the federal level and we’re starting to see more projects come in at the BLM,” she said.
This week’s Energy & Environment Symposium is focusing in good part on the impacts of Senate Bill 181, a 2019 Colorado measure that has resulted in state agencies overhauling how oil and gas development is regulated in the state.
State, local and industry officials along with others are focusing at the forum on various aspects of how implementation of the bill’s provisions is going.
The symposium was first held in 2013. It returned this year after it had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.