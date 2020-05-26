Some 28 miles of new trails near Rifle and New Castle someday will beckon to mountain bikers and other recreationists following two approvals issued by the Bureau of Land Management.
In the case of 18 miles of trails planned near Rifle, riders of some e-bikes will be welcome as well.
The BLM on Friday issued decisions approving the proposed trails in the Rifle Arch area of the Grand Hogback six miles north of Rifle off Colorado Highway 13, and a proposal to add 10 miles of trails to an existing system north of New Castle.
“Both of these trail projects were proposed to the BLM by local user groups with support from local communities,” the BLM’s acting director, William Perry Pendley, said in a news release. “By working together, we can achieve sustainable trail systems that complement mutual community and BLM goals and objectives to provide for existing and growing recreation demand.”
Larry Sandoval, manager of the Colorado River Valley Field Office of the BLM, decided to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on the Rifle trails. Such bikes have a motor that provides assistance only when the cyclist is pedaling and stops assisting when the bike is going 20 mph or more.
Class 2 e-bikes, which have motors that provide power without the cyclist having to pedal but don’t provide power above 20 mph, and Class 3 e-bikes, which provide power up to 28 mph but only when pedaling occurs, won’t be allowed on the trails.
Last year, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt issued an order aimed at increasing recreational opportunities through the use of e-bikes on public lands.
The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization, one of the groups proposing the new trails near Rifle Arch, had recommended not allowing e-bikes on the trails until more evidence about their impact is available. The BLM’s environmental analysis on the project acknowledges the limited research to date on e-bike impacts on public lands. But it points to a 2015 study in Oregon suggesting erosion caused by Class 1 e-bikes is similar to what’s caused by standard mountain bikes. It also cites a 2017 survey of trail users in the Fruita area finding that increased familiarity with electric mountain bikes led to an increased positive perception of them.
Sandoval said in his decision that authorizing Class 1 e-bikes also “would facilitate access and use by people with age, fitness level, or disability limitations.”
E-bikes won’t be allowed on the new New Castle trails because they will be built in a special recreation management area that the BLM previously has designated for nonmotorized activities only.
Both Rifle and New Castle have burgeoning mountain bike trail systems on public lands. Rifle trails are centered in the Hubbard Mesa area, but user-created routes have been built nearby in an area historically popular for target shooting, creating safety concerns. The new trails near Rifle Arch would provide a safer riding alternative.
The 1.3-mile trail to Rifle Arch was built in the 1990s and is estimated to attract 3,000 to 5,000 visitors a year. It will be rerouted under as part of the trails projects, and will remain open only to hikers and horse travel.
The new Rifle and New Castle trails would be seasonally closed to biking to benefit wintering wildlife.
The Rifle project will include construction of a parking area to replace the limited roadside parking now available along Highway 13.
More information on the Rifle project may be found at https://go.usa.gov/xvVcg. More information on the New Castle project is at https://go.usa.gov/xvVcW.