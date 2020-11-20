The Bureau of Land Management has released environmental documents seeking to address issues raised in 2019 by a judge who blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to change plans for managing greater sage-grouse habitat, including in northwest Colorado.
Some conservation groups say the effort comes up short and at least one group is urging the incoming administration of Joe Biden to honor sage-grouse plans implemented in 2015 by the Obama administration. Those plans address things such as oil and gas development and livestock grazing that can affect the imperiled bird and its habitat.
The final supplemental environmental impact statements the agency released Thursday cover plans for several states, including one for northwest Colorado, the part of the state where the greater sage-grouse is found. About 1.5 million acres of BLM-administered land in northwest Colorado are mapped as habitat for the bird, as are about 2.2 million of subsurface federal mineral estate administered by the agency.
In 2015, the Obama administration released plans that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service largely relied on to determine the bird didn’t warrant listing for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
The BLM in 2019 released revised plans that the agency says are better aligned with state plans for conserving the species and address circumstances and needs of individual states. Conservationists contend they weakened grouse protections and sued.
In northwest Colorado, the 2019 plan opened about 350 square miles to oil and gas leasing that the 2015 plan had closed, but prohibited surface disturbance by oil and gas developers.
In October 2019 federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill in Idaho issued a preliminary injunction in favor of conservation groups, prohibited implementing the 2019 plans until a final ruling in the suit was issued and reinstating the 2015 plans in the meantime. One effect of the ruling in Colorado was that the BLM had to reverse plans to offer some acreage from a planned oil and gas lease sale.
Winmill found that the BLM failed to take a hard look at the environmental impacts of its new plans or their cumulative impacts, or consider reasonable alternatives.
The BLM says its newly released documents do things such as explaining in more detail how the range of alternatives it analyzed in its 2019 environmental impact statements were developed and how best available science was used.
“After reviewing public comments and completing the new science evaluation, the BLM determined that the most recent scientific information relating to Greater Sage-Grouse is consistent with the BLM’s environmental analysis supporting its 2019 Greater Sage-Grouse land use plan amendments,” BLM Colorado State Director Jamie Connell wrote in an introduction to the Colorado document released Thursday.
The BLM says the newly released documents will help it determine if its 2015 and 2019 planning processes have sufficiently addressed greater sage-grouse habitat conservation or if it should initiate a new process to consider more alternatives or new information.
The National Wildlife Federation in a news release said it “called on the incoming Biden Administration and its future Interior secretary nominee to commit to honoring the 2015 agreement between Western states and the federal government to provide protections for the bird while continuing to provide other uses of sagebrush country, such as grazing and responsible energy development.”
Said Tracy Stone-Manning of the National Wildlife Federation, “We are hopeful that the court will ultimately strike down the Bureau of Land Management’s attempts to weaken the plans and that we can work with the next administration to get to work on the ground before it’s too late for this bird.”
Michael Saul, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the groups involved in ongoing legal challenge, said in a statement, “The Trump administration isn’t even trying to repair the scientific and legal failings of its 2019 cuts to sage-grouse habitat protections. Instead it’s doubling down on pandering to extractive industries and steamrolling over conservation science.”