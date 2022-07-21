The Bureau of Land Management is revisiting its management plans in Colorado as they pertain to oil and gas development in an effort to try to better protect migration corridors and other habitat for big game.
The action comes in response to federal and state-level initiatives. It also is being carried out to comply with the terms of a settlement agreement for a lawsuit that the state of Colorado brought against the BLM challenging its approval of its resource management plan for the Uncompahgre Field Office, based out of Montrose.
The agency’s Colorado State Office is considering an amendment to oil and gas program decisions in its local resource management plans. It is seeking public input as it prepares a statewide resource management plan amendment and an associated environmental impact statement.
BLM Colorado’s deputy state director, Alan Bittner, said in a news release, “Enhancing wildlife migration corridors and habitat connectivity is a top conservation priority. This amendment will be an innovative step toward better protecting the migratory patterns of Colorado’s big game populations.”
The BLM says it plans to consider measures such as limits on high-density oil and gas development, including facility and route density limitations, and other lease stipulations such as seasonal limitations on development activities and no-surface-occupancy restrictions. It also may consider closing some areas to future oil and gas leasing.
Its decision will pertain to plans covering about 8.3 million acres of BLM land, and another 4.6 million acres of private, local-government and state lands with federal minerals below them.
The BLM currently manages 4,712 federal oil and gas leases totaling 3.7 million acres in the state. It says that development of existing leases would have to conform to the new planning decisions to the extent consistent with lease terms.
The BLM’s initiative looks to help comply with a 2018 order by the Interior secretary at the time, Ryan Zinke, that focused on conserving, restoring and improving priority big-game winter range and migration corridor habitat. The order directed the BLM to work with states to enhance and improve habitat connectivity of federal lands.
In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis issued a similar order focused on conserving big-game winter range and migration corridors, and in 2021, the state Department of Natural Resources released a report focused on the issue that encouraged the BLM to adopt recommendations for managing land use in important big-game habitat.
In January 2021, in the last days of the Trump administration, the state Department of Natural Resources sued to challenge the new Uncompahgre Field Office plan, which covers oil and gas and other resource management in five counties. Prior to the plan’s adoption, the state had contended in part that it ran counter to the state’s goals for protecting sensitive habitat for big game and wildlife.
The suit argued in part that resolution of the state’s protests of the plan by William Perry Pendley, then the acting BLM director, was invalid because his appointment to be acting director was never reviewed by the U.S. Senate and had extended beyond the legal 90-day limit for temporary officials when the Uncompahgre plan was finalized. The suit followed a ruling in a federal lawsuit in Montana that invalidated, based on the same arguments, two resource management plans and a plan amendment Pendley was involved in approving.
The BLM says it will consider at least one planning alternative that would adopt state recommendations to avoid and minimize oil and gas impacts to high-priority big-game habitat.
In the BLM news release announcing the new initiative, Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, said the department “is pleased to be working closely with the BLM on this pioneering statewide planning initiative, and on other fronts, to reduce barriers to migration and movement, and conserve key habitat for elk, mule deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and moose on public lands across Colorado.”
The initiative also was praised in a news release by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which said that 3.4 million acres of the 8.3 million acres the BLM manages in the state constitute high-priority seasonal and migratory habitats for big-game animals such as elk, mule deer, pronghorn and bighorn sheep.
The BLM says it doesn’t anticipate considering new planning decisions for bighorn sheep habitat because that habitat primarily occurs at higher elevations with low oil and gas potential.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas industry group, said that whenever the BLM agrees to do broad, overarching analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act, “it’s a way to wrap up new projects and production in more red tape. It’s but another example of the administration tying up American production in red tape and contributing to high prices at the pump.”
More information on commenting during an initial 45-day public comment period on the undertaking may be found at https://go.usa.gov/xzXxY. That link also includes information on upcoming virtual and in-person meetings.
Locally, in-person meetings are planned for:
■ Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 765 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction;
■ Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., at the Ute Mountain Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.