The Bureau of Land Management by the end of the weekend had rounded up more than 850 wild horses in an operation in Rio Blanco County amid continuing concerns about the safety of the animals.
That concern was accentuated when some animals ran into an unmarked fence late last week.
The agency was reporting as of Monday morning that 853 animals had been gathered so far in the operation involving the Piceance-East Douglas herd west/southwest of Meeker and southeast of Rangely with 723 of them being shipped to a holding facility in Axtell, Utah.
Of those totals, 164 foals have been gathered, and 155 shipped to Axtell.
Those roundup numbers don’t include any horses rounded up and removed on Monday.
The BLM has been trying to round up as many as 1,150 of the horses, permanently removing 750 of them and treating some more with temporary fertility drugs.
It is eventually hoping to reduce the herd’s numbers to between 135 to 235, which it considers the appropriate level for a range that also is used by wildlife and livestock, and impacted in recent years by drought. The agency estimates that the horse herd had reached nearly 1,400 by last year.
On Thursday, some horses were accidentally run into what the BLM says was a hidden fence. The BLM reports on its Colorado BLM Facebook page that all the horses that might have been affected by the incident were evaluated by veterinarians. One suffered a minor injury that was treated with a topical spray.
Scott Wilson, a photographer and a spokesperson for the American Wild Horse Campaign, was observing the operation at the time. He said he watched horses running, and then saw one suddenly flip over barbed wire onto its back. Then a gray foal hit the fence or tripped on the first horse and also went down. A third horse then had to jump over the fence or its mother, he said.
“It was a very distressing moment and really alarming to see that happen,” he said.
He said the contractor for the operation went out afterward to mark the fence with flags.
“Arguably that should have happened in advance,” Wilson said. “It’s standard practice to scan the area for those kinds of hazards.”
The BLM said in a Facebook posting that prior to that point in the roundup, more than 700 horses had been gathered without incident in the operation.
“Though rare, injuries are a possibility when gathering and handling wild horses,” the agency said. “The BLM takes great caution when gathering wild horses to minimize the risk of injury and always try to learn from incidents that do occur.”
As of Monday, the BLM was reporting five deaths among the herd since the start of the gather, all due to pre-existing or chronic conditions. At least two have involved animals having to be put down due to leg issues.
On Saturday, another wild-horse advocacy group, the Cloud Foundation, released trail-camera video that it says was taken inside the Piceance-East Douglas area, showing horses, including pregnant mares and young foals, running at temperatures that reached 102 degrees.
If accurate, that’s in violation of the BLM’s Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program standards, the group said in a news release. As a result, the group called on the agency to shut down the roundup.
The temperatures are shown on video captured by the trail cam. The BLM on its Facebook page posted that since the helicopter operation began on July 15, the highest temperature during its operations had been 92 degrees.
It says temperatures are taken every hour with Kestrel pocket weather tracking devices.
The results are compared with those of an automated weather station about 4 miles away, and historically have always been within a few degrees plus or minus of temperatures recorded there.
Most of the operations have occurred in the morning to avoid operations when temperatures reach 95 degrees, in accordance with the animal welfare standards the BLM follows, the agency says.
“We ask the public to be cautious of misinformation that may appear online and continue to check back for factual and accurate information,” the BLM posted on Facebook.
The BLM originally had planned to conduct the gather, one of the largest it has ever attempted in Colorado, in September.
It moved up the operation because of concerns last spring about some of the animals being malnourished.
While the condition of many horses has improved as forage has greened, aided by monsoonal rains, the agency says the animals are in the best condition they’ll be all year, and this is the best time to round them up.
The operation, however, has faced opposition from not just some wild horse activists, but also Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, saying a big concern about the operation is the hotter temperatures in midsummer, when foals also are younger.
The region where the roundup was conducted is in the 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican.
Wilson said it is foaling season, and to see young foals, including pregnant mares, driven into traps is cause for concern.
He said the helicopter is bringing in fewer numbers over time, calling into question the BLM’s original population estimate for the herd.
“I would say (to the BLM), you’ve rounded up 853,” Wilson said. “It would make sense to stop there.”