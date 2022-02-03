The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on a proposed expansion of the popular trail system in the 18 Road area north of Fruita, which includes a proposal to allow use of Class 1 e-bikes on new and existing trails there based on public input it has received to date.
The agency has released a draft environmental assessment analyzing a proposal for 29 miles of new trails that would be integrated into the 33 miles of existing trails in the North Fruita Desert Special Recreation Management Area.
The proposal also calls for closing about three miles of trails, possibly building two half-acre bicycle skill development areas within the Upper North Fruita Campground, and seasonally closing 5.7 miles of proposed new or rerouted trails, and 5.3 miles of existing trails, to protect wintering game in the eastern portions of piñon/juniper woodlands along the base of the Bookcliffs.
A 30-day public comment period on the environmental assessment has begun and concludes Feb. 28. The assessment may be found at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2014877/510. Public comments can be submitted through that site or mailed to “North Fruita Desert,” 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
While serving as Interior secretary during the Trump administration, David Bernhardt issued orders to increase opportunities for using e-bikes on lands managed by the Interior Department by allowing them in areas where traditional biking occurs. The BLM subsequently adopted a rule under which authorized BLM officials can allow the use of Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes on non-motorized roads and trails. Class 1 e-bikes have motors that provide power only when being pedaled, and only at speeds under 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes provide power without the need to pedal, but only up to 20 mph, while Class 3 e-bikes require pedaling to engage the motor, but the power disengages above 28 mph.
E-bikes already are allowed to be used on trails designated for motorized use. Advocates of e-bike use on nonmotorized trails say they allow more people to enjoy those trails and are relied on mostly to be able to help people climb hills rather than to go faster. Opponents contend e-bikes can cause more trail damage and endanger other trail users and should be limited to motorized trails. The BLM says nearly 1,600 miles of designated off-highway-vehicle routes managed by the Grand Valley Field Office are open to e-bike use, but only 145 miles of those are singletrack, and many e-bike users are seeking single-track experiences like those that traditional mountain bikers enjoy.
The North Fruita e-bike proposal is the first that the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office is considering under the Interior Department initiative.
The BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office has approved the use of Class 1 e-bikes on some 18 miles of new nonmotorized trails in the Rifle Arch area north of Rifle.
The BLM earlier sought scoping-level comments for the North Fruita trail project based on two possible actions, one allowing for the 29 miles of new trails but not e-bike use, and the other providing for the new trails and the use of Class 1 e-bikes on all new and existing trails.
The BLM says it received 75 comments during the scoping period, with all but seven focused primarily on the potential inclusion of e-bike use on the trails.
It says public comments indicated strong support for allowing Class 1 e-bikes, so it combined its two scoping-level alternatives into its new proposed action.
The BLM also added another alternative it’s now considering, to allow Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes, although it says scoping-stage comments indicate a preference for allowing only Class 1 e-bikes for North Fruita Desert trails.
The BLM also is evaluating an alternative that wouldn’t allow any e-bikes on the existing and proposed new trails in the trail system, and is considering a standard no-action alternative, which in this case means no new trail construction or other proposed actions would occur.
According to the environmental assessment, the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, which has been a partner in supporting and coordinating management of the North Fruita Desert area, in a scoping comment supported the trail plans but declined to take a position for or against the e-bike alternative.
That group suggested that if e-bikes are allowed, the BLM should implement adaptive management actions and design and build trails with e-bike use in mind.
The BLM is proposing an adaptive management strategy under which it could make adjustments over time, such as reducing e-bike use, based on what safety, soil, wildlife and other impacts are occurring.
It says if it authorizes e-bike use on the trail system, the area could serve as a test case for e-bike management.
“By monitoring and assessing physical and social conditions, the BLM and others could gain objective data to inform future trail management decisions,” it says in its environmental assessment.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has submitted comments voicing concerns about whether e-bikes could impact wintering wildlife. He said the BLM shares those concerns, but there isn’t much data out there about e-bikes’ impacts, and that’s something the BLM would be looking at as it starts implementing or proposing projects involving e-bikes.
The North Fruita Desert trail system is immensely popular, drawing mountain bikers ranging from local users to international visitors.
The BLM estimates the management area drew more than 95,000 visits in 2020.
If the BLM ends up approving the new trails, it hopes to work with community partners to start building trails this year, and possibly as soon as this spring.