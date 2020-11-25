The Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office is currently accepting public comments on 10 Special Recreation Permit applications for 2021. The BLM uses a permit system to manage economic aspects of recreation and ensure sustainable and diverse recreational opportunities for all visitors.
“We are seeking comments from the public to help us understand any issues associated with these proposals, including compliance history, potential conflicts with other users, or health and safety concerns,” said Andy Windsor, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner. “Comments can also help us determine whether these special recreation permits support BLM objectives for recreation management and resource protection.”
The BLM received four new and six renewal special recreation permit applications to provide commercial activities on public lands within the Grand Junction Field Office in 2021:
n Ninja Mountain Bike Performance — Youth mountain bike camps in Lunch Loops and North Fruita Desert
n Peak Mountain Guides — Climbing in Unaweep and Escalante canyons
n Aspen Country Day School — Youth mountain bike instruction and camping at North Fruita Desert; youth mountain bike instruction at Mack Ridge
n Naropa University — Transpersonal wilderness therapy in Big Dominguez Canyon
n Glenwood Climbing Guides (renewal) — Grand Junction Field Office, McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, and Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area
n Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides (renewal) — River trips in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area and climbing in Unaweep Canyon
n Whitewater Canoe Company (renewal) — River trips on the Gunnison, Colorado, and Dolores rivers
n Western Colorado University (renewal) — Mountain biking, backpacking, rafting/kayaking, and climbing throughout the Grand Junction Field Office and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
n Desert Rat Tours (renewal) — Youth mountain bike camps at Mack Ridge
n Better Ride (renewal) — Mountain bike instruction at North Fruita Desert
Written comments regarding the applications should be received by Dec. 23. The applications are available to review at 2815 H Road, Grand Junction.
For information regarding these applications or to find out whether your activity might require a Special Recreation Permit, contact Alex Martin at 970-244-3022. For more information on recreation permits and fees charged on BLM-administered public lands, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees.