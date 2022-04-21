The Bureau of Land Management’s plan to resume oil and gas leasing includes about 5,276 acres in Colorado proposed for an upcoming sale, after it deferred plans to lease more than 135,000 additional acres in the state so it can further consult with tribes and better protect greater sage-grouse.
The BLM this week said it plans to offer nine parcels totaling the 5,276 acres in Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Weld counties on June 16. Its proposal is subject to a 30-day public protest period ending May 18.
The Interior Department on Friday said the BLM would resume oil and gas leasing, but at a higher royalty rate that provides a fair return for American taxpayers. The new rate is 18.75%, which Interior says is similar to rates charged by states and private landowners. The BLM now typically charges a 12.5% rate that is its statutorily required minimum.
President Joe Biden had promised during his campaign to end new federal oil and gas leasing, and imposed a moratorium on leasing after taking office. Last year a federal judge in Louisiana issued an injunction against the moratorium, and the Interior Department says its new lease plans comply with that injunction.
Interior also says the BLM’s lease sales will incorporate many recommendations in an Interior report released in November, which included a royalty rate increase and ensuring tribal consultation and broad community input. It said that the BLM began analyzing 733,000 acres nominated by energy companies across multiple states, and that after robust environmental review and engagement with tribes and community, the BLM plans to offer leases covering about 144,000 acres. Almost 132,000 of those acres are in Wyoming.
An environmental assessment the BLM issued for the Colorado June sale covered proposed leases covering 141,675 acres. Of the nine parcels it now plans to offer, four are in Rio Blanco County, with two of those being 1,471.5 and 1,280 acres in size, and three more are in Moffat County, with the largest of those being 1,245.5 acres.
The BLM deferred the rest of the acreage it had proposed to offer, meaning it may consider proposing it to be leased later. Much of the deferred acreage is in Las Animas County. According to the BLM, numerous tribes expressed concerns about the proposed lease parcels in Las Animas County and in Pawnee National Grassland in northeastern Colorado.
Its environmental assessment says, “The area of potential effects in Las Animas County is considered to be an important cultural landscape for some tribes. Other tribes have identified many sites of importance and have been working for decades with other federal entities to record and protect them. In addition, a traditional use study is in progress adjacent to a portion of the area of potential effects, where known historic properties exist. Many of the Tribes support deferral of the parcels until adequate identification and analysis can be conducted.”
Other deferred acreage pertains to the greater sage-grouse, an imperiled western species that in Colorado is found in the northwest part of the state, and particularly Moffat County. The BLM ended up deferring many proposed lease parcels in the region based on a 2015 greater sage-grouse management plan that calls for prioritizing leasing outside greater sage-grouse priority habitat and general habitat management areas. In the case of proposed leasing at least partly within those areas, the plan also prioritizes leasing of parcels that are near existing oil and gas development and infrastructure and have high oil and gas potential, and also considers the level of threat to greater sage-grouse posed by leasing such parcels.
The BLM is continuing to plan in June to offer six lease parcels that are partly or fully within general habitat management areas. The BLM says if the leases are developed, there could be impacts to the bird, but they are likely to be less severe because general habitat areas tend to be less optimal or support less seasonable habitat than priority habitat areas. The leases would include stipulations, which could include no-surface-occupancy requirements, to help protect sage-grouse.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, called the BLM’s Colorado lease sale plans “anemic,” at 3.7% of the acreage companies expressed interested in.
”This lease sale is too little, too late. At a time of pain at the pump, the president and his administration are ‘working like the devil’ to obstruct American production that could help to lower gas prices,” she said.
A number of activist groups have criticized the Biden administration for moving forward with leasing, partly citing climate impacts. But Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, has praised the administration’s plans, saying in a statement that it shows Interior is “listening to Westerners and working in the best interest of taxpayers. By limiting the upcoming sale to areas with existing oil and gas infrastructure, Interior will prevent speculators from locking up public lands with little or no potential for future production.”