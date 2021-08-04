The Bureau of Land Management is more than halfway to its goal of removing the estimated 450 wild horses in the West Douglas Herd Area south of Rangely, and plans to remove more than 700 from another herd west of Craig.
The agency on Monday said it plans to take emergency action to prevent widespread thirst and mortality in wild horse and burro herds as drought intensifies in much of the West.
It said in a news release that it estimates that more than 6,000 more wild horses and burros should be removed by the end of September through emergency action, and it already has removed nearly 1,200 under the emergency provision so far this year.
The BLM on July 26 began efforts to remove the West Douglas herd using a helicopter to drive them to corrals.
The agency cited drought and the impacts of this year’s Oil Springs Fire on forage, and it also considers the area, west of Colorado Highway 139, inappropriate for wild horses due to terrain factors and lack of summer range.
The BLM is providing updates on the operation at www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/herd-management/gathers-and-removals/colorado/2021-west-douglas-herd-area-emergency-wild-horse-gather.
As of Tuesday it was reporting that 255 horses had been removed.
Three have been euthanized due to pre-existing, chronic injuries.
On Monday, the Sand Wash Basin Wild Horse Advocacy Team, or SWAT, said on its Facebook page that the BLM had notified it that an emergency operation to gather horses in the basin west of Craig in September was approved based on drought and a horse population far above what the agency has designated as an appropriate management level for the herd.
A BLM document shows the agency plans to remove 733 Sand Wash horses and treat 25 with fertility controls.
“We are angry and saddened,” the SWAT group said in its Facebook post, which had generated more than 300 comments by Tuesday.
BLM spokesman Steven Hall said the Sand Wash herd is estimated at approximately 1,000 horses in an area that can sustain 163-362 wild horses.
He said that typically gather operations aim to reduce herd size to the minimum target population because horse herds increase in size about 25% a year.
On Tuesday the American Wild Horse Campaign said the BLM should re-evaluate its aggressive wild horse roundup schedule and prioritize the removal of privately owned cattle and sheep that graze in federally designated wild horse and burro habitat.
Hall said that in Sand Wash, the forage is being impacted due to the wild horses, and livestock producers are cutting back grazing or are not grazing there due to lack of forage.