The Bureau of Land Management has streamlined its environmental review for some salvage timber projects, and for removal of pinyon and juniper trees to benefit sagebrush wildlife habitat.
The agency and Interior Department officials said in a news release this week that the moves will reduce waste of salvageable timber and fuels that can contribute to future wildfires, benefit wildlife such as mule deer and sage-grouse, and contribute to rural economies. Nine conservation groups countered in a news release that the BLM’s actions “represent a broader push by the Trump administration to gut protections in the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), take the public out of public land management, serve extractive industries, and downplay science in decision-making.”
The BLM says it has finalized “categorical exclusions” providing exemptions from more extensive NEPA review for certain routine salvage logging projects under 3,000 acres when appropriate, and likewise exempting projects removing pinyon pine and juniper vegetation from up to 10,000 acres where that vegetation encroaches on sagebrush.
NEPA requires federal agencies to consider the potential environmental consequences of their decisions.
“The appropriate use of categorical exclusions allows NEPA compliance, in the absence of extraordinary circumstances that merit further consideration, to be concluded without preparing either an environmental assessment or an environmental impact statement,” the BLM said in its news release.
Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor said in the release, “After yet another difficult fire season, it is measures like this that will help BLM better protect human life and property by aggressively addressing dead and dying timber and pinyon-juniper encroachment, and I hope to see it used immediately to reduce fuel loads before next summer.”
This year’s 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction burned primarily on BLM lands and was briefly the largest fire in Colorado’s history until being eclipsed by two subsequent blazes.
The BLM news release cited support for the BLM’s changes from officials from entities including timber organizations and the Mule Deer Foundation. A BLM news release in March announcing the sagebrush proposal included endorsements for the idea from western Colorado’s Club 20, Colorado Counties Inc. and the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas trade association, among others.
The BLM says that removing pinyon-juniper vegetation from areas up to 10,000 acres under actions covered in its initiative would have no significant effects.
In the conservation group’s news release, Logan Glasenapp of New Mexico Wild called that assertion by the BLM “wrong and incredibly dangerous to ongoing efforts to protect public lands, wildlife, and the general safety and livability of the human environment.”
Kya Marienfeld, an attorney with the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, said in the groups’ release that the BLM’s action means that many large projects previously withdrawn due to public pressure, including some within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah, “could now reappear at any time under this new policy and move forward without public review, scientific study, or accountability.”