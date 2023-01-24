The Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Grand Junction to gather feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.
The Grand Junction meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various Western states, as well as in Washington D.C. and virtually.
The Grand Junction meeting is Feb. 9 from 3-7 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main Street.
“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said.
“We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”
The public comment period will remain open for 15 days after the last public scoping meeting.