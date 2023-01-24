The Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Grand Junction to gather feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.

The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah — and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

