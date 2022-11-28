The Bureau of Land Management will be closing many area roads to motorized use Thursday for the winter season.
The agency implements the seasonal closures to protect wintering wildlife as identified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and to reduce damage to roads.
According to a news release, most areas will remain open to nonmotorized and nonmechanized recreation such as hiking, snowshoeing and horseback riding.
“Winter closures are critical for wintering wildlife that are trying to conserve as much energy as possible,” said Greg Larson, the BLM’s Upper Colorado River district manager, in the release. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation in minimizing disturbance to wildlife during the winter.”
The Grand Junction Field Office closures apply to certain public lands in Mesa, Delta and Montrose counties.
Closures include Coal Canyon Road in the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Area; the Blue Mesa, Beehive, Chalk Mountain, Grand Mesa Slopes at Horse Mountain, Sink Creek, Mesa Creek, and Lands End roads; and the Gibbler Gulch, Wagon Park and Sawmill Mesa areas.
Also, roads branching from 16 Road will be closed at Garvey, Post and Lapham canyons.
Some of the road closures include Boiler-East Elk Creek north of New Castle, Dry Rifle Creek east of Rifle Gap Reservoir, West Rifle Creek west of Rifle Gap Reservoir, Flatiron Mesa south of Rifle, and the Crown, except a mountain bike trail that parallels Pitkin County Road 5, southeast of Carbondale.