Rain has taken a toll on the Big Dominguez Canyon Trail, eroding away a section of trail.
The trail, located at the end of Bridgeport Road, is still traversable for hikers, but Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Specialist for Southwest Colorado Eric Coulter said equestrian use is not recommended.
“We analyzed it and see it being more of a hazard to equestrian use and that hikers would be able to navigate it still,” Coulter said. “So we just recommend equestrian use to hold off on that area until we get it repaired.”
The damage is about 100 yards past the footbridge that crosses the Gunnison River. This section of trail follows the river before turning west into Big Dominguez Canyon. The trail, which features a waterfall and rock art, is popular and Coulter said a trail user notified the BLM about the damage after the most recent rain storm.
“Once we got that report, we just wanted to be able to notify the public that there is this hazard now out there and it will be out there until we can assess it and get it repaired,” Coulter said.
Coulter said BLM staff will be able to get out to assess the damage after the Thanksgiving holiday. The local BLM office will not have to seek additional funding to make the repairs.
“It definitely is a priority for the field office,” Coulter said. “So (BLM will assess the damage) as soon as we have the available staff, but it will definitely be after the holiday. Depending on what repairs it will need will determine how long it will take to be repaired.”
Whether it is rain, rock fall or human damage, trails on public land do get damaged and Coulter said the BLM wants to respond to these situations and fix any hazardous areas. Users can report damage to the Grand Junction Field Office.
“If anyone ever sees any hazards while out on public land recreating, let us know, because we might not be aware yet,” Coulter said. “We definitely want to know so we can get those repaired for public safety as soon as possible.”
As for Big Dominguez Canyon, Coulter suggested users choose another trail in the Dominguez-Escalante Wilderness.
“We have a lot of trails in the area, so if people can avoid using that trail until it gets repaired, there’s plenty of other recreation opportunities,” Coulter said.