FILE - A flare for burning excess methane, or natural gas, from crude oil production, is seen at a well pad east of New Town, N.D., May 18, 2021. The Interior Department on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.
The Interior Department has proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane. Scenes right and below are flares burning natural gas from oil production on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
Matthew Brown - staff, AP
The third presidential administration in a row is trying its hand at implementing new Bureau of Land Management regulations addressing the waste of natural gas during oil and gas development on federal and tribal lands.
The Interior Department this week announced a proposed BLM rule aimed at reducing the waste of methane through venting, flaring and leaks. The Biden administration says the rule would generate nearly $40 million a year in additional royalties for the American public and prevent billions of cubic feet of gas from being wasted.
In a news release, Interior said that between 2010 and 2020, the total venting and flaring reported by federal and Indian onshore lessees averaged about 44.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year, enough to serve roughly 675,000 homes. The amount was four times the annual average from 1990-2000.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in the release that the “administration has taken unprecedented action to tackle methane emissions and support a clean energy economy — this proposed rule will bring our regulations in line with technological advances that industry has made in the decades since the BLM’s current requirements were first put in place, while providing a fair return to taxpayers.”
In the release, BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning called the draft rule “a common-sense, environmentally responsible solution as we address the damage that wasted natural gas causes. It puts the American taxpayer first and ensures producers pay appropriate royalties.”
The current BLM requirements governing venting and flaring are more than four decades old. In 2016, the BLM under the Obama administration finalized a rule to reduce methane waste, but it was never fully implemented due to a legal challenge by industry and some states. In 2018, the agency under the Trump administration adopted a rule effectively rescinding the 2016 measure, but a federal court eventually vacated the 2018 measure, finding in part that it failed to meet the BLM’s legal mandate to prevent waste.
A different court then struck down the 2016 rule, finding it exceeded the BLM’s authority and failed to fully assess the impact on marginally producing wells.
Colorado in 2014 adopted the nation’s first rules aimed at limiting methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. Those emissions also contribute to global warming because methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and the emissions contribute to air pollution due to volatile organic compounds also found in natural gas. Colorado has continued to tighten its rules, including by adopting new flaring and leak detection and repair requirements.
The EPA also has imposed some methane-related rules applying on both federal and nonfederal lands, and is currently considering new rules, but its current rules applying to things such as storage tanks and leak detection and repair generally don’t apply to older facilities. While the Trump administration had cited the existence of state-level flaring rules in saying additional BLM flaring rules aren’t needed, the BLM now says it can’t rely on a patchwork of varying state and EPA rules.
The new rule would require the use of “low-bleed” pneumatic equipment as well as vapor recovery for oil storage tanks, where economically feasible. The BLM rule would require companies to maintain leak detection programs, and to fix leaks as soon as practicable, and no later than 30 days after detection unless there is good reason for taking longer. They would have to develop plans showing the capacity of pipeline infrastructure to take gas produced along with oil, with the BLM able to delay action on drilling permits or deny them to avoid excessive gas flaring.
Also, time and volume limits would be imposed on royalty-free flaring, including a monthly volume limit on royalty-free flaring due to pipeline capacity constraints, after which companies would pay royalties on gas even though they’re flaring rather than selling it.
In a news release, conservation groups including the Environmental Defense Fund, Western Environmental Law Center, Wilderness Society and Earthjustice called the draft rule a good first step, but said the BLM must look beyond primarily a royalty-based approach to discourage methane waste, and impose measures to eliminate unnecessary waste.
“BLM must go further by eliminating waste from routine venting and flaring, which at the same time benefits our climate and communities’ health,” Ben Tettlebaum with The Wilderness Society said in the release.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said in an email that the proposed rule “is redundant with air quality regulations already in place in Colorado and other states and with EPA regulation, both current and upcoming. Like the Obama Administration’s rule that we overturned in court because BLM likewise usurped EPA and state authority, this one suffers from the same problems.”
The BLM says in the rule proposal that it has chosen an approach that seeks to improve upon its current requirements “in a variety of significant ways while eschewing certain elements of the 2016 Rule that were the focus of an unfavorable court ruling.”
It says its proposal would cost industry about $122 million a year, while benefiting industry through the recovery of $55 million worth of gas per year. Besides the nearly $40 million in additional annual royalty revenues for taxpayers, it would generate $427 million per year in benefit to society from reduced greenhouse gas emissions, the BLM says.
The rule proposal is now subject to a two-month public comment period after being published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.