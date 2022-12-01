The third presidential administration in a row is trying its hand at implementing new Bureau of Land Management regulations addressing the waste of natural gas during oil and gas development on federal and tribal lands.

The Interior Department this week announced a proposed BLM rule aimed at reducing the waste of methane through venting, flaring and leaks. The Biden administration says the rule would generate nearly $40 million a year in additional royalties for the American public and prevent billions of cubic feet of gas from being wasted.