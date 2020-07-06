New national-level Bureau of Land Management employees to be based out of its new Grand Junction headquarters will include some with experience across multiple federal agencies and at least three with Colorado ties.
The agency has announced the appointments of five senior staff who will be working out of the new national office on Horizon Drive, and says it has made an additional 12 selections for headquarters positions.
The announcements help mark a transition from the headquarters’ initial opening with a skeletal staff on Jan. 2 to a point when many open positions are being filled in the office and many are moving into their new work digs there.
In the case of people who had accepted relocation of their positions from Washington, D.C., they were given a deadline of July 5 to be ready to report out of Grand Junction. But the BLM is making accommodations in some cases because of the pandemic.
In the case of the 17 people who are the subject of the new BLM announcements, some have arrived and all should be working out of the new office within the next few weeks, Casey Hammond, the Interior Department’s acting assistant secretary for land and minerals management, told The Daily Sentinel in an interview.
“We’re excited to continue moving forward on our establishment of a headquarters in Grand Junction,” he said.
He said the plan is now to base a total of 41 jobs out of the headquarters, and he expects that hopefully by the end of August, all those employees will be in place there. He said selections have been made for most senior positions that were open, and now it’s a matter of the new hires making the move to Grand Junction.
“It’s been very encouraging to see the eagerness and excitement people have to get out West and establish themselves as members of the community in Grand Junction,” he said.
The BLM expects to announce further hires for the office later.
Newly announced employees who will be working out of the headquarters include:
Mark Lawyer, chief of staff, who is coming from Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Department of Homeland Security, where he served as chief of regulations in the Office of Policy. He has a law degree and previously worked for a decade as deputy director for policy and regulatory affairs in the Office of the Executive Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs within the Interior Department, and has worked for the Minerals Management Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.
David Jenkins, assistant director for resources and planning, who last worked six years with the U.S. Forest Service, most recently as acting assistant station director for research at the USDA Pacific Southwest Research Station in Davis, California. He has a doctorate and other degrees in anthropology. He previously served as director for recreation, wilderness, heritage and volunteer services for the Forest Service’s Eastern Region, has worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Alaska, has been a cultural anthropologist with the National Park Service, and has done university-level teaching, researching and publishing.
Shannon Tokos, deputy director of the BLM Office of Law Enforcement and Security. Acting deputy director of law enforcement operations since December 2017, she began her BLM career in 2000 as a criminal investigator in the Grand Junction Field Office, became a supervisory criminal investigator with the BLM’s Special Investigations Group, and also has been a criminal investigator for the Social Security Administration.
Brian Richards, law enforcement policy and programs office chief. He was previously BLM’s special agent in charge for Nevada and Utah, working on investigations related to endangered species, migratory bird, hunting and other laws. He joined the BLM in 2001 and also has served in the U.S. Army and as a game warden in Montana. He received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University.
Brian St. George, deputy assistant director for resources and planning. He has been with the BLM more than 20 years, mostly in Colorado before coming to Washington, D.C., last year to serve as acting assistant director. He worked in various capacities out of the Gunnison Field Office and a BLM office in Lakewood before becoming deputy state director of resources in Colorado in 2014. He spearheaded the BLM’s implementation of major conservation plans across seven western states while serving as the BLM’s national sage-grouse planning lead.
BLM says it also has made selections for headquarters positions that include deputy assistant director for energy and minerals, press secretary, senior litigation specialist, senior policy adviser; senior public affairs specialist, and resource adviser, along with three legislative affairs specialists and three executive assistants. It didn’t identify those hires by name.
Hammond said people such as Lawyer and Jenkins will be filling critical positions and appointing them was a big step toward establishing the new headquarters.
In a news release, the BLM’s acting director, William Perry Pendley, called Jenkins “an outstanding leader, teacher, and land management professional with extensive experience in resource conservation and planning and a thorough grounding in science.”
Hammond believes the résumés and caliber of those being hired speak for themselves as a response to critics who say the headquarters relocation is resulting in a brain drain within BLM leadership.
“We’re attracting great applicants for these jobs. From the start when we announced these positions, we were overwhelmed by the interest and by the quality of the candidates that were coming for these jobs,” he said.
“It’s really an exciting time to be in the Bureau of Land Management with this aggregation of experience and willingness to push the mission forward and to establish Grand Junction as the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management,” he said.
One lingering question mark when it comes to headquarters staffing centers around the position of BLM director. Pendley, the BLM’s deputy director for policy and programs, has been acting director for about a year, and President Trump recently nominated him to fill the directorship.
Pendley is a controversial choice in part because of comments he made before joining the BLM on issues such as disposal of public land.
Now he’s also under scrutiny for a 2017 column in the Washington Examiner “in which he dismissed the Black Lives Matter movement as based on ‘a lie that spread like cancer through inner cities endangering men and women in blue and the citizens who look to them for protection,’ ” according to a June 29 story by E&E News.
After that story, Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat senator from West Virginia, said he will oppose Pendley’s nomination based on that comment and others by Pendley.
In Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, opposes the nomination.
A swing Republican vote on the nomination may be cast by Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who faces a difficult race for re-election against Democrat John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor.
The Colorado Sun reported Friday that Gardner isn’t saying if he’ll support Pendley’s nomination before he gets to question Pendley and hear from him at his confirmation hearing.