The Bureau of Land Management says it is taking measures to protect fire personnel from COVID-19 while mounting a robust firefighting effort this fire season.
The agency said in a news release this week that it is working with federal, state and local partners to develop COVID-19 plans to provide for wildland fire personnel safety. These plans outline practices for limiting the spread of the virus.
“We are committed to protecting our colleagues in the BLM and those with whom we come in contact during this challenging time; however, as westerners we know we must fight fire all year long and we will do exactly that,” William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s deputy director for policy and programs and its acting director, said in the release. “Guided by the Center(s) for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health authorities, we continue to implement proactive COVID-19 measures to protect employees and the public, but, when it comes to fire, we have no intention of standing down.”
Many firefighting agencies are concerned about the possible impacts of the pandemic on personnel and firefighting capacity. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has noted that state inmate fire crews currently aren’t able to leave their prisons due to COVID-19 concerns, and some local firefighters will be restricted to their jurisdictions due to pandemic-related demands. It and other agencies worry about the potential for virus spread where crews from all over gather in fire camps and hygiene is a challenge, and firefighter health already is compromised by smoke and exhaustion.
The Associated Press reported earlier this month that due to the pandemic, Forest Service resources will be used “only when there is a reasonable expectation of success in protecting life and critical property and infrastructure,” according to Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen.
That story said less work is being done to reduce hazardous fuels and do prescribed burns to mitigate fire danger due to social-distancing efforts and the desire to not generate smoke that can aggravate the danger of COVID-19. In its release, the BLM says it continues to reduce hazardous fuels across the West and Alaska.
It said that, as in other years, it also will rely on its employees who aren’t full-time fire personnel but maintain wildfire qualifications and provide critical help during heightened fire activity.
The BLM has dozens of helicopters, air tankers and other aircraft on contract for the season, and access to well over 1,000 additional aircraft through partnerships and call-when-needed contracts.