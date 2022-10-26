The Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office announced that it has hired Amber Koski as its new National Conservation Area manager. Koski will oversee the Dominguez-Escalante and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Areas.

Koski previously served as the planning and environmental coordinator in BLM Utah’s Green River District in Vernal. She was responsible for coordinating six resource management plan amendments that spanned three field offices and two land districts. Prior to serving in that role, she served as the assistant field manager of resources for the Vernal and Price field offices.