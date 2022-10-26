The Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office announced that it has hired Amber Koski as its new National Conservation Area manager. Koski will oversee the Dominguez-Escalante and McInnis Canyons National Conservation Areas.
Koski previously served as the planning and environmental coordinator in BLM Utah’s Green River District in Vernal. She was responsible for coordinating six resource management plan amendments that spanned three field offices and two land districts. Prior to serving in that role, she served as the assistant field manager of resources for the Vernal and Price field offices.
“My husband and two children are thrilled to be moving to Western Colorado and becoming a part of the community.” Koski said in BLM’s press release. “I look forward to engaging in the wonderful partnerships within BLM Colorado, as well as serving our public, staff and the amazing public lands we manage.”
Starting Nov. 6, Koski will oversee two National Conservation Areas that cover more than 330,000 acres of public land.
“Amber brings a diversity of experience to BLM Colorado and our National Conservation Areas,” said Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang. “We are excited to welcome Amber to western Colorado’s amazing communities, partners, and landscapes.”
Koski steps into a role previously held by Collin Ewing for nine years. Ewing in July accepted a role as the manager of the BLM’s Arcata Field Office in Northern California, where he now oversees about 250,000 acres of public land, including the King Range National Conservation Area, the Headwaters Forest Reserve, sections of the California Coastal National Monument and seven wilderness areas.