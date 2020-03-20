St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center is in need after the cancellation of most of its upcoming blood drives due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Five blood drives were canceled this week along with many others in the coming weeks, leaving the center wondering if blood will be in short supply in the near future.
The center typically receives 60% of its blood from drives and 40% from those who donate at the center, according to Regional Blood Center Director Jennifer Rhamy. She said the center will need to collect between 70% and 75% of its blood in-house in the coming weeks to keep up.
The center received a lot of support the past few days with people coming in to donate blood, Rhamy said, and hopes that momentum will continue in the coming weeks.
“We’re going to need you and we’re going to need you for a little while,” she said. “We have enthusiasm this week as it’s fresh, but we don’t want people to forget about it in the following weeks.”
The blood bank is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Advanced Medical Pavilion, 750 Wellington Ave. Walk-ins are welcome, but Rhamy is encouraging people to call ahead so the facility can practice social distancing and ensure there are not too many people in the waiting room at one time. For an appointment, call 298-2555.
Those who come in are screened when entering the pavilion. Their temperature is taken and they are asked a few other health questions. When donating blood, it is screened for transmissible viruses, but not COVID-19, which can’t be transmitted through blood, Rhamy said.
The St. Mary’s Regional Blood Center supports 19 different hospitals in western Colorado and eastern Utah.
Blood that is donated is used in trauma cases and other surgeries. Cancer patients also commonly need blood transfusions.
“Truly our concern is if we can replicate this next week and the next week and the next week, because this isn’t going to be over tomorrow,” Rhamy said.