A local man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly choking a female victim.
Jason Lunk, 41, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, as well as several assault charges, domestic violence and theft in relation to an incident in the early afternoon on Wednesday, July 14, in the 500 block of Willow Road in Grand Junction.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lunk and the victim got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation. Lunk allegedly threw a cellphone, striking the victim in the face. He pushed her to the ground and placed his fist against her neck and began pressing down, according to the affidavit.
Lunk allegedly grabbed the victim around the neck and began to squeeze, cutting off the victim’s airflow. The victim told police at one point she lost consciousness. Police noted the victim had injuries consistent with her account.
Lunk was stopped after another resident kicked in the door to the victims room and wrestled him off the victim, according to the affidavit. Lunk assaulted the male victim, who was attempting to get Lunk to leave the residence.
Lunk eventually left, taking the female victim's car keys and title with him.
ROCKET PARK AREA SHOOTING
A Grand Junction man has been charged in relation to a shooting that took place near Rocket Park in Grand Junction on Saturday.
Anthony Vanden Plas, 34, was charged with assault in the first degree, as well as illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The incident, which took place around 2 p.m., began when a woman knocked on Vanden Plas’s door.
Vanden Plas told police the woman said she wanted a “paycheck” that belonged to the male victim. According to the arrest affidavit, Vanden Plas said he believed the victim was capable of killing. He told her to leave his property and allegedly retrieved a handgun from his home.
Vanden Plas told police when he went outside the victim assaulted him, punching him several times in the face. He said he was in fear for his life and shot the victim twice in the chest.
The victim sought medical attention at St. Mary’s Hospital. His injuries were serious, but not life threatening, according to the affidavit. Police also noted that the victim and a female witness appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances.
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD
A Grand Junction man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and a Jessica’s Law sentence enhancer has been applied.
Stephen Whitfield, 33, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust. The assaults allegedly took place around four years ago.
Jessica’s Law applies in cases where the victim is under the age of 12 at the time of the assault.
Whitfield denied the allegations to police and offered to take a polygraph test, according to the arrest affidavit. The results of the test, according to police, showed deception when Whitfield denied the specific allegations.
Police also searched records in California that showed Whitfield had been accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2015.