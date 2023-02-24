2 Calif. men held in murder cases
Two California men wanted for separate homicides were arrested in Grand Junction in the span of a week, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Calif. men held in murder cases
Two California men wanted for separate homicides were arrested in Grand Junction in the span of a week, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Joel Rodriguez, 26, was arrested Feb. 16 in a hotel room on Horizon Drive while police were attempting to locate a different, local suspect.
Police said the room Rodriguez was found in contained firearms and suspected cocaine.
Rodriguez was wanted for a homicide out of Fresno, California.
Then, Wednesday, acting on information from the United States Marshal’s Service, police arrested 41-year-old Antonio Campos-Ramirez at the Grand Junction Regional Airport as he stepped off a plane from Dallas.
Campos-Ramirez was wanted for murder, rape and stalking, police said. He is awaiting extradition to California.
Police car damaged in car chase
A 51-year-old man was arrested in Delta on Tuesday following a chase that disabled a Delta Police patrol vehicle.
Police were trying to initiate a traffic stop with Christopher Larson around 5 p.m. on Tuesday when he sped away, police said.
During the chase, Larson’s vehicle collided with a Delta Police patrol vehicle, disabling it, police said.
Larson then fled on foot but was apprehended.
Police said Larson was found to have felony warrants out of Utah. A .380 handgun, a large sword and suspected heroin were found in his car.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 06:55:28 AM
Sunset: 06:00:17 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:54:07 AM
Sunset: 06:01:23 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:52:45 AM
Sunset: 06:02:29 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 06:51:22 AM
Sunset: 06:03:34 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:49:58 AM
Sunset: 06:04:39 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:48:33 AM
Sunset: 06:05:44 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM
Sunset: 06:06:49 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the evening. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.