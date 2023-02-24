2 Calif. men held in murder cases
Two California men wanted for separate homicides were arrested in Grand Junction in the span of a week, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Joel Rodriguez, 26, was arrested Feb. 16 in a hotel room on Horizon Drive while police were attempting to locate a different, local suspect.
Police said the room Rodriguez was found in contained firearms and suspected cocaine.
Rodriguez was wanted for a homicide out of Fresno, California.
Then, Wednesday, acting on information from the United States Marshal’s Service, police arrested 41-year-old Antonio Campos-Ramirez at the Grand Junction Regional Airport as he stepped off a plane from Dallas.
Campos-Ramirez was wanted for murder, rape and stalking, police said. He is awaiting extradition to California.
Police car damaged in car chase
A 51-year-old man was arrested in Delta on Tuesday following a chase that disabled a Delta Police patrol vehicle.
Police were trying to initiate a traffic stop with Christopher Larson around 5 p.m. on Tuesday when he sped away, police said.
During the chase, Larson’s vehicle collided with a Delta Police patrol vehicle, disabling it, police said.
Larson then fled on foot but was apprehended.
Police said Larson was found to have felony warrants out of Utah. A .380 handgun, a large sword and suspected heroin were found in his car.
