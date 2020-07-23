Selina Stone, 49, is accused of theft, among other charges and received a $15,000 cash surety bond on Wednesday.
She is accused of using three company credit cards from her now-former employer to make several unauthorized payments last year that totaled nearly $300,000.
Payments made with the company credit cards included medical bills, tuition payments, groceries and personal items purchased at local stores that total over $60,000, among other purchases, according to the arrest affidavit.
At her arraignment hearing Judge Bruce Raaum said he was concerned with the “sheer magnitude” of the allegations and the “luxury expenses that came out of somebody’s pocket.”
She is also accused of falsifying company accounts and forging checks worth an estimated $78,000.
Larry Talbert, 54, is accused of identity theft, attempting to influence a public servant and money-laundering and received a $25,000 cash surety bond in Mesa County Court on Wednesday.
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office was contacted by a Mesa County Elections staff member in February for an apparent election fraud. The staff member discovered a 2018 ballot involving a person with the same name, date of birth and last four digits of a Social Security number for someone who died in Mesa County in 1982.
The ballot was traced back to Talbert, according to the arrest affidavit. It was originally flagged because the ballot signature was not consistent with prior signatures.
The district attorney’s office believes Talbert assumed that person’s identity in 1999 for the initial benefit of dodging his criminal warrant, fines, community service and child support payments. After moving back to Colorado in 2018, he allegedly used the deceased person’s Social Security number on his driver’s license.
At Talbert’s arraignment hearing on Wednesday, 21st Judicial District Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle said the offense of using the man’s signature who died as a teenager was “very offensive to the family.”
Talbert is also accused of receiving monetary benefits using the deceased man’s name, including unemployment checks.
Two females are suspected of stealing various clothing and jewelry from a store at Mesa Mall on June 10.
The suspects were reportedly white females in their 20s with thin builds, according to Mesa County Crime Stoppers.
One reportedly had long dark hair and a tattoo near her left shoulder and the other had reddish brown hair worn in a bun.
The estimated property loss is over $600.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a theft at Rocky Mountain Elementary School in which an overhead projector was stolen.
A spokesperson with the MCSO said two masked suspects entered the school in the early morning on July 13.
Deputies were notified of the break- in after alarms went off at the school. The projector was estimated to be worth $400.
No other damages were reported.
Anyone with information about the identity of any of the people involved is asked to call the sheriff’s investigator at 970-244-3267.
An unknown woman is suspected of stealing from several area businesses between May 23 and May 28.
The same woman is reportedly captured on surveillance cameras stealing antique jars, jackets, quilt squares and many other collectible items from multiple specialty stores on Main Street, according to Mesa County Crime Stoppers.
The estimated property loss is over $500.
The woman is approximately 50 years old with short blonde or gray hair and dark prescription glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 970-241-7867.