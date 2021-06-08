A local man has been charged with multiple sexual offenses, including seven counts of sexual assault on a child, after an adult victim came forward earlier this year.
Dustin Bowers, 30, is accused of years of abuse, assault and sex crimes and, in addition to the sexual assault on a child charges, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, false imprisonment and harassment, among other charges.
According to the arrest affidavit a female victim described to police Bowers' alleged years of abuse, which started around 2016. The alleged incidents happened in locations across Mesa County and the Sheriff’s Office was brought in to investigate.
The abuse started when Bowers allegedly forced the victim to take a large number of prescription pills leaving her in a partially conscious state. Bowers would then engage with her sexually against her will, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly forced more than one child to participate on multiple occasions.
In an interview with police the victim alleged several specific events, which she discussed with Bowers in text messages that were included in the arrest affidavit. A video recovered from a personal phone also allegedly captures Bowers threatening to kill the victim.
Bowers invoked his right to legal counsel before speaking with investigators, according to the affidavit.
STABBING INCIDENT
A juvenile suspect was screened into the Department of Youth Services on the charge of Assault in the First Degree following a stabbing Friday evening.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. in a residence on the 500 block of Garfield Drive. A 32-year-old man was found with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Investigators located the suspect and it is believed to have been an isolated incident, according to police, but the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.
DROWNING VICTIM ID'D
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its investigation of the death of a man whose body was found in the Colorado River on Friday.
The deceased is Dustin Robinson, 43, of Clifton and the Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was drowning and the manner was an accident.
Deputies had been searching the river by boat since a possible drowning was reported around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 24. Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man fall into the river while climbing up a cliff near 32 ½ Road and D Road.
Toxicology is still pending. The coroner’s office also reported that he was not wearing a life preserver.