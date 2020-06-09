Michael Patrick, 48, is accused of first-degree assault and felony menacing and received a $10,000 personal recognizance bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
A man called Grand Junction police at around 4 a.m. on Saturday and told the responding officer that Patrick had just hit him with the butt of his gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived the man was bleeding heavily from his nose, which appeared to be very swollen.
The man said Patrick came out of hishouse yelling. He allegedly had a handgun with him, racked its slide and struck Williams in the face with it and threatened him.
Police found blood spatter inside the vehicle where the assault allegedly occurred.
Child sex assault reported
Joshua Bishop, 27, is accused of sexual assault on a child and received a $25,000 bond on Monday.
A woman called the GJPD in April to report that Bishop had sexually assaulted her child.
She said her daughter told her that Bishop touched her inappropriately, according to the arrest affidavit.
In a conversation with police, Bishop allegedly changed his statements several times but ultimately admitted his actions were out of curiosity, the affidavit said.
Man accused of theft
Joseph Halink, 25, is accused of second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding and domestic violence and received a $25,000 cash-only bond on Monday.
A woman reported to the Grand Junction Police Department that Halink, a former boyfriend, broke into her apartment, stole items and left in a vehicle.
Police later spotted the vehicle, and it ran several stop signs and eluded officers, according to the arrest affidavit.
Another woman reported that the same vehicle nearly crashed into her as she approached a red light and threw a can of soda at her, breaking her taillight, the affidavit said.