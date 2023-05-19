4 arrested in gunfire
Four people were arrested Tuesday after Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting near the Gunnison River Roller Dam.
According to an press release, the reporting party told police four people in a Cadillac Deville were shooting at their camp.
Police located the car near the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 50, and four people were taken into custody. No one was injured.
Man held in shooting
A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police said he fired a handgun into the air near the 2800 block of North Avenue.
Mark Gonzales, 32, was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Police received a report of shots fired at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a Grand Junction Police Department press release. No one was injured and there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the community.
Gonzales has been charged with felony menacing, reckless endangerment, prohibited use of weapons and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Gonzales is being held at the Mesa County Jail on at $10,000 cash bond. He is due in court May 25.
