Blotter, Sept. 2 School temporarily locked down Sep 2, 2022 Clifton Elementary School was locked down Tuesday because of a report of a threat.According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, students at the school reported an older male had pointed a gun at a student.The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The school was put in lockdown as Mesa County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.Parents were notified and reunification tool place at the school.The threat was later found to be unsubstantiated, according to the Sheriff's Office.Vamos, K9, getting security vestVamos, a Grand Junction Police Department K9 unit, is receiving a bullet and stab proof vest, according to GJPD.The vest is being provided by a charitable organization called Vested Interest that provides K9 units with vests.According to GJPD, the vest, which will be embroidered with the phrase "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" is expected to be delivered within 8-10 weeks.