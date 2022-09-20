The Mesa County Coroner's Office is attempting to identify a John Doe whose remains were found near Whitewater in 2011.
A group of environmental science students discovered the man's skull a few hundred yards from the Divide Road near Whitewater, and investigators have been working to identify the man for over a decade.
The remains were initially sent to forensic anthropologists, who found the skull was not related to any missing person's case from Mesa County. Then, DNA testing from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation did not return a match in any law enforcement database.
The case has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Now, the Coroner's Office is working with Othram, a private lab that specializes in forensic genealogy, to try to identify the remains.
Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to contact the Coroner's Office.
MISSING MAN LOCATED
A man who walked away from his residence Friday has been located thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office announced Friday Edward James "Jimmy" Quirova was missing from his residence in the area of 30 Road and Piano Lane.
Quirova has dementia and a heart condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was located later that evening.