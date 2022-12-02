Blotter: Sheriff's Office rescues dogs SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Dec 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Video courtesy of Mesa County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twitter Email Print 14 dogs are rescued from burning camperMesa County Sheriff’s deputies and Clifton Fire Department personnel rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper Wednesday afternoon.According to a press release, firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a burning camper in the Murdoch’s/Denny’s parking lot in Clifton at about 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.“Upon arrival, deputies could see white smoke coming from the top of the camper and sounds of whining dogs in distress could also be heard from the outside,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.“Deputies immediately took action to rescue the 14 dogs locked inside.”Crews rescued the dogs by breaking out the windows of the camper with a baseball bat.Four dogs were taken to a nearby veterinarian for smoke inhalation treatment. One MCSO deputy was treated at the scene for a hand burn along with minor scratches.The Clifton Fire Department said Thursday that all of the dogs had survived except for one that sadly got away and was hit by a car.One deputy suffered a burn to his hand but was treated on site.The fire remains under investigation, but it’s believed a propane tank in the camper started the fire. Murdoch’s provided kennels to help corral the dogs while crews worked on the fire.Video of the rescue can be seen here.Driver injures cyclistA 28-year-old man was injured Wednesday evening in an apparent hit-and run.According to a press release, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a crash just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday near U.S. 50 and Linden Avenue.The man, who had been riding a bicycle, was hit by a light-colored sedan, which left the scene, according to witnesses.The victim was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. The case is under investigation. 