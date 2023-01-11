An F/A-18E Super Hornet jet soared through the chilly Grand Valley sky Wednesday morning, ultimately landing at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Two pilots hoisted themselves out of the plane’s cockpit and brought with them a message: more Blue Angels like themselves are coming.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be dazzling audiences with their aerial maneuvers at the Grand Junction Airshow set for Oct. 14 and 15 at the airport. To celebrate the announcement, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught and Thomas Zimmerman paid Grand Junction an early visit.