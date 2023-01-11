An F/A-18E Super Hornet jet soared through the chilly Grand Valley sky Wednesday morning, ultimately landing at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. Two pilots hoisted themselves out of the plane’s cockpit and brought with them a message: more Blue Angels like themselves are coming.
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be dazzling audiences with their aerial maneuvers at the Grand Junction Airshow set for Oct. 14 and 15 at the airport. To celebrate the announcement, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught and Thomas Zimmerman paid Grand Junction an early visit.
“It’s a beautiful spot,” Vaught said. “We were last here in 2019 and luckily, we get to keep all the passed-downs from this team. None of us were here, obviously, but we heard it was an absolutely great show and we’ve got to go back. The people here are so friendly. I love it. It’s a great spot. We’re excited to be here.”
Both Vaught and Zimmerman joined the Blue Angels in September 2022, but they didn’t fly the same path to the nation’s premier aerobatic squadron.
Vaught hails from Colorado, as he was born and raised in Englewood before graduating from Cherry Creek High School and then the University of Colorado in Boulder. His post-graduation life temporarily took him to professional sports marketing and promotions, but he eventually attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, earning his commission as an ensign in the Navy in 2011.
More than a dozen years later in a journey that’s seen him fly with multiple squadrons and become an instructor, strike operations officer and future operations officer, he’s flying over his home state in an iconic Blue Angels jet with the goal of bringing joy to the spectators below.
“It feels amazing to be back,” Vaught said. “I love this state. I’m very proud to be from Colorado. After college, I was still trying to figure out what I really wanted to do with my life, and that’s OK; sometimes, it takes a little bit of time. It was a flyover at a baseball game in Denver that was really the moment where I was like, ‘You know what? I think I’m going to give that a shot.’ I’m lucky enough to be here 12 years later.”
Zimmerman was born and raised in Baltimore and attended the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He flew with multiple squadrons, including the “Kestrels” of VFA-137 in California, where he served in multiple capacities and participated in a multitude of exercises and deployments.
After his time with the Kestrels, he was chosen to attend the Navy Fighter Weapons School – or, as it’s better known by the public, TOPGUN – and graduated in 2017. Since then, he’s served in a variety of leadership roles with multiple squadrons, such as his time with the “Red Rippers” of VFA-11, where he served as the administration, maintenance and operations department head, completing two deployments onboard the U.S.S. Harry S. Truman in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel in 2019-2020 and Sixth Fleet operations in 2021-2022.
“I think it’s been my dream since I was a little kid; watching the Blue Angels when I was 6 years old, now standing here today in a blue flight suit, it’s incredibly humbling,” Zimmerman said. “At the same time, it’s the community outreach, that piece of what got me into the Navy, I want to give back and do that piece. On top of that, being from the fleet, we represent the fleet. We’re here for a short two-to-three years representing 800,000 men and women in the United States Navy and Marine Corps. We don’t want them to be out of sight or out of mind, so that’s the purpose of us and these airshows.”
Both Vaught and Zimmerman are still in the early days of their time as Blue Angels, and so far, it’s proven to be the opportunity of a lifetime for both.
“It’s incredible,” Zimmerman said. “What an awesome group of people; what an awesome team. They represent everyone, so it’s really humbling every day. It’s a dream come true. I have to pinch myself every morning to make sure I’m still not in a dream.”
“It’s been amazing,” Vaught added. “We’re so fortunate to have this job. We get to represent the true heroes out there who are doing the real work. Just because they’re out of sight doesn’t mean they’re out of mind. We get to put on these amazing suits and put on a great airshow.”
Both lieutenant commanders vividly remember when they first saw the Blue Angels perform as kids. That experience has remained with them throughout their days of flying.
For both, they want to leave that same impression on the kids who see them fly this year, including all the young ones who attend the Grand Junction Airshow in October.
“Just today, we saw a young kid out here. That ability to interact with them hopefully inspires them,” Zimmerman said. "We were all those little kids at one point, looking up at the Blue Angels. They can do it. It’s all about teamwork, professionalism, setting goals, achieving them and working hard.”
“The best part has been has been seeing the passion in the airshow industry,” Vaught added. “Kids’ faces when you leave, they’re smiling, and that’s what it’s all about.”