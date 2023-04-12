Blue Herron Boat Ramp 041123

Improvements to the Blue Heron Boat ramp are completed and the ramp is open.

The Blue Heron Boat Ramp and parking re-opened over the weekend following a period of construction work at the site, according to the city.

According to a press release, the boat ramp has been moved 360 feet upstream and widened to three lanes. The ramp was also paved with concrete.

