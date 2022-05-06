The District 51 Board of Education at their Tuesday meeting officially recognized May 2 to 6 as Teacher Appreciation Week while also addressing a request that could lead to a new charter school in Grand Junction.
The board approved a resolution regarding the process of approving “replicating” charter schools, or charter schools where multiple campuses are built in different cities based on the same school model.
This comes after Ascent Classical Academy, which has locations in Windsor and Lone Tree with plans for academies in Durango and District 27J, recently approached the board about opening a Grand Junction location in 2023.
The changes implemented will simplify the process for replicating charter schools to seek Mesa County locations in the future.
“The board realized that we do not have a process to approve a charter school that’s requesting to go right to CSI (the Colorado Charter School Institute), so we worked on putting together a process for approval for any charter school that would come to us making the same type of request,” said board President Andrea Haitz. “Requirements would be for them to present to the board, request what their application is to the state because this charter school has to put in an application to CSI, and ask for references to call CSI.”
The board also approved Tyler Jones’ promotion from assistant principal to principal at Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
Jones has served as the school’s assistant principal since 2019. Before then, he taught at Shelledy Elementary School for 12 years.
The school’s current principal, Jennifer Smyth, is retiring.