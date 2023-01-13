The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the possibility of including a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new Grand Junction High School, which is set to open in the autumn of 2024.

D51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia told the board that there has been a space allocated for the school-based health center since the construction plans were finalized and that the board’s decision comes down to whether or not it wants to move forward with using the space for that purpose.

