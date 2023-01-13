The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the possibility of including a MarillacHealth school-based health center in the new Grand Junction High School, which is set to open in the autumn of 2024.
D51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia told the board that there has been a space allocated for the school-based health center since the construction plans were finalized and that the board’s decision comes down to whether or not it wants to move forward with using the space for that purpose.
The space was included in construction plans as an add-on alternative before construction work began. If the board decides to vote to approve the clinic within the next month and a half, it wouldn’t cause an increase in the project’s budget.
“The drop-dead date is really March 1. By March 1, we need to know so we can pour concrete and get everything else done in that space that we need to,” Garcia told the school board. “Right now, the space has been earmarked for the clinic. That’s what it shows on the drawings right now.”
A similar center, the Warrior Wellness Center, opened in Central High School in August 2020.
Garcia also said that, should the board opt not to move forward with the health center yet at GJHS, the space could be used either as a classroom or the new space for Jodee Cronk’s Tiger Boutique and Haberdashery, a service in which GJHS students can freely shop for clothes or personal items donated by community members. However, if the board decided at a later date that it wants to use the space for a school-based health center, that could still be done.
“The infrastructure will be in place to do whatever we need to in the space,” Garcia said. “I will add, though, that there’s obviously a cost to renovating a space, so whatever that it, health clinic or classroom or whatever it is, there’s a cost associated with that.”
Among the concerns of some board members, including President Andrea Haitz and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, was that bringing in an outside entity for health care at Grand Junction High School could complicate the need for parental consent for treatment of their children, especially if any state laws about minors receiving health care change in the future.
Haitz said that, once the toothpaste is squeezed out of its tube, it can prove difficult to put back into the tube, so the choice to bring MarillacHealth into the school could potentially “erode trust” between the school district and parents.
“What happens if there’s a change in the state of Colorado to further undermine parental rights with their kids,” Haitz asked. “The role of the school board is to make sure we are team members with the parents, students and our staff. Parents are getting frustrated because they feel like their decision-making processes or the decisions they want to make for their kids are being undermined.”
“I’m not so concerned with what the rules are today as I am concerned about where the rules are going to go,” Lema added. “It may not even be 10 years down the road. It could be next year. It could move quickly. That’s also a hesitation I have with having another entity inside our school.”
District 51 requires the written or verbal consent of parents before a schoolhealth center treats their child. In the event of an urgent situation such as an injury, the school would call a student’s parents or guardians to receive verbal consent for treatment.
Later in the meeting, Board Vice President Will Jones asked if there was a way to open care to parents and community members. MarillacHealth Development Director Kristy Schmidt responded that this would be determined by a planning committee created by the school board.
Jones also expressed concern about a potential lack of access to health care in the summer months, saying he would be more comfortable if the clinic was open year-round to ensure that students, parents and other community members can access its services.
“The point of school-based health care isn’t to replace your care by your primary care physician or somewhere where you’re already established. The point is to be able to be an arm or a support of that,” Schmidt responded.
“That’s why we have physicians and pediatricians on our planning committee: so that was understood. We help coordinate the care, so if you or your child came in and had something acute right then that we could take care of it, we’re not going to say, ‘We’re going to take over your care now forever.’ We’re going to say, ‘Follow up with your primary care physician.’ If it’s a chronic condition, ‘Follow up with your primary care physician.’ It’s helpful for those families that don’t have access to care, uninsured families who have maybe never had a home or dental home. It’s there for them if they want to make it their medical home.”
effectiveness of in-school clinic
A District 51 needs assessment report from January 2019 identified the benefits of a school-based health center, concluding that it increases immunization rates, decreases emergency room usage, improves screening and identification of students at risk for depression or anxiety, improved screening and early intervention to address risky substance use, decreased teen pregnancy, improved identification and screening of overweight or obese students, and improved educational outcomes such as school performance, grade promotion and high school completion.
At the time, District 51 ranked 80th out of 178 districts across the state for percentage of school-age children living in poverty (16%). Additionally, 54% of students were enrolled in Medicaid (the statewide average per district was 46%) and 57% of students were eligible for Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) but weren’t enrolled, compared to the statewide average per district of 23%.
After the school board revisited this needs assessment report, they then broke down MarillacHealth data from its first two and a half years at Central.
From August 2020 through December 2022, the Warrior Wellness Center saw 4,864 visits by 2,070 students. Of the visits, 2,999 were for medical reasons and 1,735 were for behavioral health reasons. The Warrior Wellness Center has provided 1,018 depression screenings and treated 482 visits for stress, 556 for anxiety and 530 for depression.